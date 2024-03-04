News

Fabian Schar names his perfect football player

Fabian Schar has been talking to Swiss media

The Newcastle United star interviewed by Blick.

Fabian Schar asked to name his perfect football player.

To make up that perfect football player, Schar given six categories / characteristics / strengths and asked to pick a different player for each.

I assume that Fabian Schar wasn’t able to include anybody that he has played alongside, as no players included who have played with him for Switzerland or any of the clubs he has turned out for, including Newcastle United.

The six strengths / characteristics that he had to select a player for, were right foot, left foot, speed, heading ability, technique and physical.

Fabian Schar making the following selections in this Blick interview:

Right foot – Kevin de Bruyne

Left foot – Lionel Messi

Physical – Clarence Seedorf

Header – Peter Crouch

Speed – Kyle Walker

Technique – Andres Iniesta

Blick also asked Fabian Schar who he thought the best player of all time is?

The NUFC star naming Cristiano Ronaldo.

Just a thought and happy to hear your suggestions in the comments section below, if selecting from only the Newcastle United players he has played alongside, which NUFC players would you nominate for each of the six categories above?