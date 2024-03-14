News

FA Cup winning chances – Bookies react ahead of quarter-final stage and Man City v Newcastle United

The FA Cup sixth round is imminent.

All eight quarter-finalists now known.

Matches this Saturday and Sunday, featuring six Premier League clubs and two from the Championship in the last eight.

FA Cup quarter-final schedule

Saturday 16 March

Wolves v Coventry 12.15pm (ITV1)

Man City v Newcastle United 5.30pm (BBC1)

Chelsea v Leicester 12.45pm (BBC1)

Man U v Liverpool 3.30pm (ITV1)

This is how the bookies now generally see the chances of the eight clubs left in the competition, in terms of winning the whole thing:

7/5 Man City

7/2 Liverpool

7/1 Chelsea

8/1 Man U

11/1 Newcastle United

12/1 Wolves

25/1 Leicester

50/1 Coventry

More immediately, how do the bookies rate Newcastle United chances on Saturday?

Well, the relevant betting market here is the odds on which of the two clubs will qualify for the semi-finals, so this covers whether you win in 90 minutes, or extra time, or on penalties.

Man City are 1/10 big favourites, whilst Newcastle United are 5/1 to qualify.

So basically, the bookies see Newcastle’s chances as a roll of the dice, a one in six chance…

All remaining 2023-24 FA Cup Round Dates

Quarter-final – Saturday 16 March 2024

Semi-final – Saturday 20 April 2024

The Final – Saturday 25 May 2024

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports