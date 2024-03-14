FA Cup winning chances – Bookies react ahead of quarter-final stage and Man City v Newcastle United
The FA Cup sixth round is imminent.
All eight quarter-finalists now known.
Matches this Saturday and Sunday, featuring six Premier League clubs and two from the Championship in the last eight.
FA Cup quarter-final schedule
Saturday 16 March
Wolves v Coventry 12.15pm (ITV1)
Man City v Newcastle United 5.30pm (BBC1)
Chelsea v Leicester 12.45pm (BBC1)
Man U v Liverpool 3.30pm (ITV1)
This is how the bookies now generally see the chances of the eight clubs left in the competition, in terms of winning the whole thing:
7/5 Man City
7/2 Liverpool
7/1 Chelsea
8/1 Man U
11/1 Newcastle United
12/1 Wolves
25/1 Leicester
50/1 Coventry
More immediately, how do the bookies rate Newcastle United chances on Saturday?
Well, the relevant betting market here is the odds on which of the two clubs will qualify for the semi-finals, so this covers whether you win in 90 minutes, or extra time, or on penalties.
Man City are 1/10 big favourites, whilst Newcastle United are 5/1 to qualify.
So basically, the bookies see Newcastle’s chances as a roll of the dice, a one in six chance…
All remaining 2023-24 FA Cup Round Dates
Quarter-final – Saturday 16 March 2024
Semi-final – Saturday 20 April 2024
The Final – Saturday 25 May 2024
Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:
Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1
Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports
Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk