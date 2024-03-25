News

England Euro 2024 squad – Updated odds on these Newcastle United players making it

Back in November 2023, odds were released on who will make the England Euro 2024 squad that will travel to Germany this summer.

The finals run in Germany from 14 June 2024 to the final on 14 July 2024.

Germany will kick off the group matches at the Allianz Arena on that opening day (14 June 2024) when they face Scotland.

The final will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on 14 July 2024.

As for the England Euro 2024 squad, a provisional squad will be named two days after the end of the Premier League season on 21 May 2024, with then the final confirmed squad having to be submitted to UEFA closer to the finals.

England have three more warm up matches to go ahead of the tournament, at home to Belgium at Wembley on Tuesday (26 March), then playing Bosnia & Herzegovina at St. James’ Park on Monday 3 June, before finally against Iceland at Wembley on Friday 7 June.

England are in Group C and will play Serbia on Sunday 16 June, before Slovenia on Thursday 20 June, then the final group game against Denmark on Tuesday 25 June.

These are the updated odds generally available now (25 March 2024) for Newcastle United players to make the England Euro 2024 squad, in brackets the odds that they were back in November 2023…

1/4 Kieran Trippier (1/5)

5/4 Anthony Gordon (5/2)

6/4 Nick Pope (2/1)

8/1 Tino Livramento (7/1)

25/1 Callum Wilson (4/5)

40/1 Sean Longstaff (10/1)

40/1 Joe Willock (10/1)

40/1 Harvey Barnes (14/1)

50/1 Elliot Anderson (6/1)

50/1 Lewis Hall (20/1)

With thankfully now the final month of internationals of this Premier League season coming to an end this midweek, all eyes will be on the provisional squad Gareth Southgate selects on 21 May 2024, less than two months away now.