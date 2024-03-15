News

England Elite League Squad call up for Newcastle United duo – Official announcement

There has been an England Elite League Squad call up for this Newcastle United duo.

An official NUFC announcement (see below) revealing the news on Friday morning.

Lewis Hall has previously had England Elite League Squad experience and now he is joined by Lewis Miley.

Good luck to both Newcastle United players ahead of these two international fixtures.

Newcastle United official announcement – 15 March 2024:

The United pair (Lewis Miley and Lewis Hall) are part of the England Elite League Squad for their fixtures against Poland and Czechia in the Under-20 Euro Elite League.

Chelsea loanee Hall has featured for the Young Lions at that level previously, as well as earning one cap for the under-21s, while Miley has represented England at under-17 and under-19 level.

Friday 22nd March

Poland Under-20s vs England Elite League Squad

Bialystok City Stadium

Kick-off 5pm GMT

Tuesday 26th March

Czechia Under-20s vs England Elite League Squad

Mestsky Stadium

Kick-off 2pm GMT’