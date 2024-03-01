News

Eddie Howe Wolves Press Conference – Key messages

The Eddie Howe Wolves Press Conference has taken place.

The Newcastle United Head Coach speaking to the media ahead of Saturday afternoon’s match at St James’ Park.

United hoping to build on their FA Cup progress by doing the same in the Premier League, starting against Wolves.

The Eddie Howe Wolves Press Conference highlights:

Eddie Howe on Wolves:

“They will bring a counter attacking threat, they play a fluid style, Gary has done a brilliant job.

“They are very good away from home, dangerous opponents for us but we are confident going into the game.”

Eddie Howe’s challenge to his players:

“We can’t drop too many points, whether it is home or away.

“We know we are running out of chances; we have to start Saturday.

“There is no easy game in the Premier League.

“I think we have great character within the squad and confidence can be difficult to find but we are hopeful of getting back to our best levels. We have to start winning consistently.”

Eddie Howe on Sven Botman:

“Sven is another player to come back from a longer term injury.

“He needs more individualised training to get him back to his best.

“We may see him tomorrow.”

Eddie Howe on Elliot Anderson:

“It was a frustrating time for Elliot, but we are very glad to get him back.

“We must be careful with him.

“Since his rehab and getting back out on the grass, he has looked good.

“He is strong and versatile.

“We really wanted to get him on for penalties the other night and we know his qualities so was great to see him out there.”

Eddie Howe on Matt Targett:

“Matty might need a bit more time to get back, given his hamstring injury, but he is training now.

“To get back to their absolute best, I think you need that period of training behind you.”

Eddie Howe on the FA Cup quarter-final draw:

“I don’t think anyone wants to play Manchester City, or to play them four times in a season, but if you are going to go all the way you will need to beat a team like Manchester City at some stage in the competition.

“I believe in the qualities that we have.

“I believe we can win.”