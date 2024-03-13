Opinion

Eddie Howe was shouting BINGO!!! after six minutes

Eddie Howe watched it unfold.

Newcastle United losing 3-2 on Monday night.

A match full of frustration, with a not convincing at all Chelsea team eventually the victors.

Ahead of kick-off, I imagine Eddie Howe would have had in mind the following key things

Don’t gift any chances to Chelsea.

No more injuries to key players.

Give no encouragement to a Chelsea team clearly lacking in belief and character.

Don’t let any soft goals in.

Make sure the home fans stay on the backs of their manager, players and owners, a club and team looking like they could really fall apart at any time.

It took exactly six (SIX!) minutes for Eddie Howe to be shouting ‘BINGO!!!’ from in front of his dugout. Everything on that list ticked off his Bingo card in record time…

Instead of a comfortable clearance well up the pitch, Sven Botman passing the ball straight to Cole Palmer on the edge of the box.

Player of the season Anthony Gordon injured from the very start of the match, whether or not it was caused or helped by Gusto’s first (of many by a Chelsea player) kick on Gordon (and our other key players, Tino in particular), the only thing not clear.

A Chelsea team that looked terrified and waiting to be beaten from the very first kick-off now thrown a lifeline to give them at least some belief and (temporary) character.

Dubravka allowing the softest and most embarrassing of goals to roll past him.

The home fans not exactly getting behind their manager, players and owners, however, the venom that they had approached this match with and desperate to vent at those at their club, kept in check.

Goals change matches, injuries the next biggest factor in games.

If Eddie Howe could have written the worst imaginable script and Mauricio Pochettino the best possible, then they both had that delivered in those opening six minutes at Stamford Bridge.

As always after every game, everybody chooses to remember what they want to after the final whistle and final scoreline.

Those who work backwards from that final scoreline and/or what happened later in the match, to try and justify why Eddie Howe got this so hopelessly wrong and if only he had set up this way instead, if only he hadn’t selected these players… and so on.

Reality was that for the opening five minutes, Eddie Howe had absolutely got it right.

Chelsea want to play it out from the back, mess about, endlessly passing the ball, in and around their own box. Eddie Howe though wasn’t having any of it and had his team doing the high press, Chelsea’s defenders and goalkeeper absolutely hating it and looking a total bag of nerves, especially on goal-kicks. It was an accident waiting to happen for them as they messed about directly in front of their own goal and a Newcastle goal taking advantage of that, looked only a matter of time. Chelsea desperate not to kick it long with the likes of Botman, Schar and Burn almost guaranteed to win any long clearances and Newcastle to get possession.

This was exactly the approach Eddie Howe had used when Newcastle smashed Chelsea 4-1 at St James’ Park and the high press was key to that, forcing Chelsea into mistakes at the back and goals directly coming from that approach.

The big difference of course on Monday night was that Newcastle gifted the home side a get out of jail card. That early woeful goal meaning Chelsea let off the hook. Whilst the injury and thus lack of mobility and threat for Anthony Gordon simply compounded that.

Everything else that then transpired in the remaining 84 minutes plus stoppage time, was massively impacted by those opening six minutes and the two key things, the softest of goals conceded and the injury to our player of the season, who has also been NUFC’s biggest threat. Gordon with 14 direct goal involvements in Premier League matches, scoring nine and five assists.

This is where Newcastle United fans need to be honest. We can’t expect any better from most journalists, pundits and so on. However, NUFC supporters should be different.

Going into this match, if Newcastle United were going to cause problems at the Chelsea end of the pitch, you would all have said Isak and Gordon. Pretty much all the rest of them not even getting a mention, barring Bruno when it comes to potentially creating something.

No wonder, with Callum Wilson missing, after Isak (12 PL goals now) and Gordon (9 PL goals), the next highest PL scorer available on Monday night was Sean Longstaff who has scored four PL goals this season.

Speaking of honesty…

For those Newcastle United fans and journalists, when they are slagging off Eddie Howe for what he did do, in terms of tactics, set-up and team selection, what exactly should he have done?

These are the options he had at his disposal, the eleven he selected and the nine subs…

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Karius, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Krafth, Murphy, Anderson, White, Miley

Anderson and Targett quite clearly not physically in a position yet to be considered for a start.

Please don’t say Lewis Miley. He has given an extraordinary amount this season as a 17 year old and needs protected as much as possible, impact appearances off the bench and starts kept to an absolute minimum.

As for the rest, you aren’t seriously being honest if you claim Eddie Howe made any significant mistakes in terms of team selection.

The reality is that they are all Championship players at best, certainly these days. They wouldn’t be starting as first choice for any Premier League team.

What about Jacob Murphy I hear some of you say?

He’s a lovely lad and Eddie Howe has performed miracles with him, making him look a Premier League level player at times, when asked to follow simple instructions in a clearly defined role. However, he isn’t a first eleven player and isn’t reliable.

He does the odd decent thing and has some passages of play when he looks quite good, but much of the time he is what he is, somebody who needs to play at his absolute very very best to be close to being good enough at this level.

On Monday night we saw this when he came on for Anthony Gordon.

He reminds me of when I was back in my 20s and bought this classy (for me!), sporty but older (made it affordable for me) car, which looked really nice but in reality needed money that I didn’t have spent underneath the bonnet, to get a good tune out of it on a consistent basis.

Whilst most of the time it didn’t quite seem to catch when you were driving and trying to accelerate, misfiring or whatever, just occasionally it would VROOM!!! and leap forward like it no doubt was capable of in its prime.

It isn’t a perfect analogy with Jacob Murphy BUT that sudden VROOM!!! when he laced that late goal, was very much not in keeping with his usual output. As opposed to say Rolls Royce Alexander Iask whose so sweet finish WAS very much in line with what we can expect from him.

Before Monday night, Jacob Murphy had made 139 Premier League appearances and scored nine goals, including just the one other PL goal previously this season.

My lengthy appraisal of Jacob Murphy is in no way to blame him for the defeat against Chelsea, it is more to do with the fact that to suggest Eddie Howe made real clangers with his team selection or tactics and set-up, is just laughable really.

The gap in quality between Newcastle’s very best players and those who end up in the team instead, when they are unavailable, is just far too big. With where we have come from and then the limitations on transfer fee spending and wages, it is simply going to take time before Newcastle United can get into that kind of position.

Even if just Nick Pope had been available on Monday night, for me there was no way we would have lost and every chance NUFC would have won. Something I could have said any number of times in his absence in the last four months…

Joelinton, Trippier, Tonali, Wilson and Barnes (as well as Pope) are such massive players to be missing, in a squad short on depth when it comes to real quality. You then had Anderson and Targett in no position to start on Monday and then effectively Gordon knackered from the start.

Botman is obviously taking a long time to get back to his best after that serious injury and the summer can’t come quick enough for him, whilst Burn another who came back too soon really from injury, for the benefit of the team and club, which has made it so difficult for him to reach his best level as well.

With so many of our key players missing and/or not fully fit and firing, we needed massive performances from the likes of Willock, Bruno, Schar and Isak.

Isak didn’t get enough of the ball, Willock was anonymous and maybe only to be expected that this can happen when only just back from a lengthy absence, whilst the likes of Schar and Bruno can’t do it every match.

Livramento did pretty well but at the same time you have to acknowledge that Trippier was a huge loss, as he I think could have been the one as both captain and his know how and ability, to get Newcastle playing some football, keeping the ball, remove some of the chaos from our play, as well as defending better as a unit. I would have still found a place for Tino as well in the team on Monday but the England defender a huge loss in my opinion.

It was what it was on Monday night. It is what it is.

For anybody to be claiming the defeat and performance as some kind of disaster is ludicrous.

Whilst Chelsea are an embarrassment of a club and a collective of players with a heart the size of a pea, they are also a very expensive collective of feckless characters, who as we saw on Monday, can still have moments of quality as well as the luck they carried on the night, plus the massive helping hand from the likes of Dubravka with that shocking opening goal.

Reality is that the team and matchday squad cost many hundreds of millions more than Newcastle’s and just as happened in December, that revolting £89m Mudryk came off the bench and carried the luck in getting the winner, plus Chelsea for all they have injuries, actually had their first choice front six of midfielders and attacking players all starting.

Eddie Howe was handed a Bingo card on Monday night where the chances of winning were stacked against him, no matter the lack of character and togetherness there is at Chelsea.

A Bingo card that looked all but certain then to be a loser, once Gordon was injured from the start and that opening goal was gift wrapped.