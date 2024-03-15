News

Eddie Howe talks to Sky Sports about Newcastle United team selection and anger issues

An interesting one from Sky Sports, what Eddie Howe has had to say ahead of the Manchester City FA Cup game and in the aftermath of defeat at Chelsea.

Keith Downie covers Newcastle United for Sky Sports and he has reported on some interesting quotes (see below) from the NUFC Head Coach.

Eddie Howe speaking about team selection and ‘anger’ issues.

Eddie Howe talking to Sky Sports about team selection issues and ‘anger’, ahead of the FA Cup match at Manchester City – 15 March 2024:

“I get the fascination [from media and fans] with how angry I am… or not!

“I sort of understand it.

“There’s a need for a reaction and sometimes you guys (journalists) will want to hear certain stories of what I have done [behind the scenes].

“I will let them (the players) know in no uncertain terms if I’m not happy and that they have got to do more.

“But I believe in accountability and their performances have to be accountable.

“So I think before you rant, rave and say things you regret, which is easy to do and I have done previously and then thought ‘I have to try and unwind here’. I have learned from that – it’s not wise.

“I do it in a more controlled way but I certainly let the players know I’m not happy.

“But the biggest tool I have is in my team selection.

“If you are not performing, well you come out of the team.

“Now that has been challenged this year because I have not had the array of options I would have liked.

“I will be trying to use that as the season unfolds and we get more players back.”

I think this is a brilliant illustration of just how much of a challenge this season has been.

Certainly these last five month or so, when the number of unavailable players, many of them key individuals, has been a crazy unprecedented situation.

As Eddie Howe indicates to Sky Sports, when the Newcastle United team has pretty much picked itself match after match with so many options unavailable, what can you do if the players who are underperforming, have no real alternatives to come in instead?