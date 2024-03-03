News

Eddie Howe reflects on Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – I’m really loving this

Eddie Howe once again coming up with the goods, on AND off the pitch.

Newcastle hammering Wolves 3-0.

However, whether Newcastle United win or lose, Eddie Howe always honest and tells it like it is.

The NUFC Head Coach isn’t afraid to admit it when he feels that he and/or his team could / should have done better. He doesn’t hide behind excuses.

Even with this dominant win over a dangerous Wolves side, unlike most managers who would be milking the result as much as possible, Eddie Howe instead pointing to Newcastle doing well up to a point and getting a valuable three points. However, at the same time keen to say that United have to do far better than this, that it was a decent performance but this needs to be part of a process getting NUFC back to the kind of levels they are really capable of

Eddie Howe reflects on Newcastle 3 Wolves 0:

“Sometimes you just have to find a way to get over the finishing line… and you know then that there are better performances ahead.

“I think that we were in that moment today.

“I didn’t think today was ever going to be a classic Newcastle United performance, but I think it’s a building bridge, getting closer to where we want to be.

“I thought Blackburn was very similar.

“We got through, that was the main thing.

“Today was slightly better again and I would like to think that now with the strength of the group returned, that we will hopefully see continued improvement in performances.

“It was a big win.

“We knew being back at home, having not won for a while…

“Our home form has been so good since I came to the football club.

“Staying up, then making the top four.

“Our home form was the bedrock of all our success, so to have probably our first wobble here at St James’ Park was a concern.

“We are delighted to win today, a big win for us.

“We made a slight tweak to our normal way of playing.

“We always analyse our opposition and I know there are a lot of people who say we play the same way every week, but that’s not the case, there is always tweaks and little things we try.

“That was one today, to maybe play slightly more transitional.

“I’m really pleased.

“It was a tough game and Wolves’ away form has been really strong.

“I think we had quite a shaky start and we didn’t really dominate early on but the first goal really made a big difference. It was evident it made a difference to everyone within the stadium.

“Then we scored a really good second goal.

“The third goal came a little too late for us to enjoy the second half.

“Our form has been pretty good since the turn of the year.

“Hopefully we can return to our best levels.

“This was a big game for us back at home.

“We now go away to some tough places but that win puts us back in contention.”

Eddie Howe on the Kieran Trippier injury that forced the England defender to be subbed:

“He felt a slight pain in his calf, so let’s wait and see.”

Eddie Howe on Trippier’s replacement, Tino Livramento:

“He is an incredible athlete.

“He has done very well whenever he’s played for us this season.

“I thought it was a great goal.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Saturday 2 March 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 14, Gordon 33, Livramento 90+2

Wolves:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 56% (37%) Newcastle 44% (63%)

Total shots were Wolves 12 (5) Newcastle 14 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Tim Robinson

Crowd: 52,206 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 52), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Miley 70), Murphy (Almiron 70), Gordon (Anderson 90+3), Isak (Barnes 70)

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports