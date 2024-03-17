News

Eddie Howe reflecting on Saturday and that FA Cup knockout at the Etihad

Eddie Howe watched on as Newcastle United exited the FA Cup.

It had been expected ever since the draw was made.

Manchester City just too good and United given extra pain, due to the fact that both goals came via deflections.

Eddie Howe reflects on Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0:

“We tried our very best to force them into mistakes, but they didn’t [make mistakes], they were very good.

“Conceding the two goals that we did… didn’t help our cause.

“It was an uphill battle.

“We covered a lot of ground but when we had our moments, our last pass was lacking.

“The difference is their technical quality, their players who can get out of tight situations. It’s at the highest level.

“We are trying to get to their level.

“We have got ten massive games left and we are only a few points below seventh place in the Premier League.

“So we are looking to end the season on a high.

“The goals are difficult to take, especially the first one.

“That was the football gods working against us in that respect.

“I thought that the lads gave everything but when Man City are in that kind of mood…

“I thought we stuck at it, unsettled them at times.

“When we did get into the final third our quality wasn’t there and that was probably the big disappointment.

“We tried to give them a different problem, we tried to be creative with our team selection, we felt two strikers could give us a better platform to attack.

“Alex’s chance was a big moment, but overall we weren’t good enough, I thought technically Manchester City were superb.

“We have a responsibility in the final ten games to make sure we are the most competitive team we can be.

“I still feel we have a huge amount to play for.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 16 March 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City:

Silva 13, 31

Possession was Man City 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were Man City 16 Newcastle 2

Shots on target were Man City 5 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 11 Newcastle 2

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Man City:

Dubravaka, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Botman (Krafth 83), Burn (Hall 62), Bruno, Longstaff (Miley 62), Willock (Anderson 62), Gordon (Almiron 62), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports