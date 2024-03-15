News

Eddie Howe Manchester City Press Conference – The key messages

The Eddie Howe Manchester City Press Conference has taken place.

The Newcastle United Head Coach speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s match at the Etihad.

United hoping to make it a cup knockout double on Man City, having already beaten them 1-0 in the League Cup back in September.

The Eddie Howe Manchester City Press Conference highlights:

“We’ll have a right go.

“We’ll attack it and we’ll try to progress into the next round.

“We can do it.

“I’ve got no doubt about that.

“Of course we have to get our game plan right and execute it to the highest level but we go there in a positive mood.”

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon’s injury:

“Initially when you see a player come off like that you fear it’s a serious injury but he partly trained yesterday and he seemed OK.

“We train again today so we will do a full session and we’ll make a judgement after that.”

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon’s England call-up:

“I’m delighted for him.

“I know it’s been a big ambition of his since he was a little boy and he fully deserves it.

“He’s been outstanding this year and is continuing to grow week on week.

“I’m delighted that’s been recognised.

“He’s worked so hard.”

Eddie Howe on Nick Pope:

“April is his target, but I think that will be more towards the end of April than the beginning but he’s making good, solid progress.

“He’s out on the grass but not necessarily diving.

“That will be a big test for his shoulder and it’s the next stage.

“Then, of course, he will have to get his sharpness back.

“He’s entering into the final furlong in terms of his comeback but he’s still got a lot of hurdles to go through.”

Eddie Howe on Harvey Barnes:

“Harvey won’t make the squad [for tomorrow] but we hope he will be back for West Ham.”

Eddie Howe on the upcoming international break:

“We’re going to go away, as we have done in the last two years, to Dubai to do some warm weather training and work on some things – I think that’ll be a good time for us.”

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports