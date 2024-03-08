News

Eddie Howe Chelsea Press Conference – Key messages

The Eddie Howe Chelsea Press Conference has taken place.

The Newcastle United Head Coach speaking to the media ahead of Monday night’s match at Stamford Bridge.

United hoping to follow up the excellent 3-0 victory over Wolves.

The Eddie Howe Chelsea Press Conference highlights:

Eddie Howe on Chelsea and the League Cup quarter-final defeat at in December:

“It was a difficult night.

“We did a lot right.

“It was in a time when we were struggling with a lot of injuries.

“I think we learnt form that, through every difficult experience there is a positive if you can learn from it.

“Chelsea have definitely improved throughout the season.

“They have got better and better – they have top quality players and an outstanding manager.

“We know it will be a very difficult game against a team that is dangerous but, as always, the focus is on us.”

Eddie Howe on the remaining 11 Premier League matches of the season and Newcastle United hopes of qualifying for Europe:

“We know we are running out of games.

“There’s not many left.

“We know the opportunities we have got and we are determined to maximise every game.

“The players know the importance of the fixtures we have coming up.

“We have got a bit of form behind us.

“We are looking to recapture our very best performance levels.

“We have really high expectations of ourselves.

“I am determined to try and achieve the maximum that we can and get back into Europe if we can.”

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon:

“He has been excellent, when you consider how many games he has played and the responsibility of the position.

“He has been really mature in everything he has done, in training and matches.

“He has added the end product, the goals and the assists, which is something he needed to do to become the best player that he is capable of being.

“I am delighted with every aspect of his game.”

Eddie Howe on Lewis Hall, who the NUFC Head Coach indicates will shortly see his loan deal become a permanent one:

“I’m preparing for Lewis to be here for many years.

“I believe in him.

“He was brought here for the long-term.

“There’s no magic wand.

“Sometimes you just need patience.

“Which I know is a rare commodity.”

Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier:

“Kieran’s injury is not too bad – a minor injury.

“The scans showed enough to probably keep him out for the next two games, and we hope he will be back for the first game after the international break, although that’s not guaranteed.

“There is every chance he comes to both games – he is very keen to stay with the group despite the injury.

“It highlights his leadership qualities.”

Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento:

“It has been a brilliant start to his Newcastle career.

“Tino has handled himself well, played ever so well.

“It goes without saying how good he is athletically and that showed with his goal against Wolves, showed his running ability and then his technical quality.

“I have been delighted with how he has started here.”

Eddie Howe on Joelinton:

“He really wants to be there for his team-mates [as he recovers from injury].

“I can sense a little bit of sadness in him but a determination as well.

“I know that he’s really pushing to come back as quickly as he can but in a safe way.”

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports