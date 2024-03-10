Videos

Dream MLS debut for Matty Longstaff – Massively deserves it

If anybody deserved a change of luck, it was Matty Longstaff.

The former Newcastle United midfielder moving to the MLS for a fresh start and hopefully putting his injury issues behind him.

Ten days ago it was announced (see below) that Matty Longstaff had signed for MLS side Toronto FC.

Difficult to believe that it is actually as long ago as five years since Sean Longstaff’s kid brother scored home and away in the Premier League against Manchester United.

Only 19 years old then, later this month Matty Longstaff turns 24 and has had an early birthday present this weekend.

Making his MLS debut when appearing as a 62nd minute substitute against Charlotte.

Only 18 minutes later, Matty Longstaff getting an assist for the winning goal, as he passed to Lorenzo Insigne and a quality 80th minute finish was enough to take all three points.

It means that at this early stage of the season, Toronto are one of four teams tied at the top on seven points.

Here’s hoping it is just the start of much better times ahead for Matty Longstaff.

Let’s relive this one 😍 Tir a gir | All for One Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/inBNjNNAox — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) March 10, 2024

Newcastle United official announcement – 29 February 2024:

‘Matty Longstaff has signed for Major League Soccer side Toronto FC.

The 23-year-old midfielder was released by Newcastle last summer, but the club has supported him through rehabilitation from an anterior cruciate ligament injury which he suffered while on loan with Colchester United in December 2022.

Longstaff, the younger brother of Sean, famously scored the winner on his Premier League debut for the Magpies against Manchester United in October 2019 – one of three goals in 20 appearances for his boyhood club.

He spent time on loan with Aberdeen, Mansfield Town and Colchester but has now linked up with Canada-based Toronto, who are coached by Consett-born John Herdman.

Longstaff has signed a two-year deal, subject to international clearance, with an option through to 2026. Herdman told his club’s official website: “I’m thrilled to welcome Matty to our squad. His Premier League experience and dynamic playing style will add depth to our midfield and complement our tactical blueprint.”

Toronto finished 15th in the Eastern Conference last year, and drew 0-0 with FC Cincinnati in their season opener on Monday. In 2017, they won a domestic treble with the MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield and Canadian Championship, making them the first and so far only MLS club to do so.’