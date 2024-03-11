News

Doesn’t sound good on Anthony Gordon

This looked like a game perfectly set up for Anthony Gordon.

In excellent form and hoping to move into double figures in terms of Premier League goals for the season, up against a Chelsea side looking anything but confident.

Gareth Southgate in the stands and an England squad to be announced later this week, with Anthony Gordon looking like a no-brainer to bring in, with only three months until the European Championships.

Instead, it was a night that Anthony Gordon will hope to quickly forget.

He didn’t look right from very early in the game and he may have got caught early in the match by Gusto, although Eddie Howe says that Anthony Gordon thought it was just an issue that appeared without any help from an opposition player.

Either way, it doesn’t fill you with hope hearing what Eddie Howe had to say (see below) after the match.

We can only hope it is one of those where you feel plenty of pain on the night but after a few days it eases up. Putting my positive head on, everything crossed that maybe missing Man City and the England get together, just maybe Anthony Gordon can bounce back and be available for West Ham at home on the 3oth of March.

The thought of yet another key player picking up a major injury is just too depressing to consider after a very poor night overall at Stamford Bridge.

Eddie Howe asked after the final whistle about the Anthony Gordon first half substitution and injury at Stamford Bridge:

“I can’t really add too much to it, other than the fact that it is a knee injury.

“It was strange.

“There was no mechanism, or moment when he felt it, it was just there in the game according to Anthony and he was in quite a bit of pain.

“We don’t quite know how bad it is.

“We fear it’s not looking too good.

“He is in a lot of pain but it is early days.

“I think it was quite early in the game but there there was no moment where he felt the injury, just that a pain was there.

“We sent someone over to the far side of the pitch because he didn’t look like he was moving right.

“Eventually he succumbed to the injury.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 – Monday 11 March 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 43, Murphy 90

Chelsea:

Jackson 6, Palmer 57, Mudryk 76

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (42%) Newcastle 55% (58%)

Total shots were Chelsea 12 (7) Newcastle 11 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 8 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 0 (0) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn (Krafth 69), Longstaff, Bruno (White 81), Willock (Miley 80), Almiron (Anderson 69), Gordon (Murphy 36), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett

(Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports