Darren Eales presents to Newcastle United fans on St James’ Park feasibility, vision and revenue growth

Darren Eales and other club officials recently held a meeting with Newcastle United fans.

The NUFC CEO and others at the club, attending the inaugural meeting with the Newcastle United Fan Advisory Board.

A Premier League commitment for all clubs having to meet with their supporters.

Newcastle United statement on the inaugural meeting that was held on 26 February 2024 between club officials (including CEO Darren Eales) and the Fan Advisory Board (FAB) – 22 March 2024:

‘Newcastle United executives have held the first meeting with its newly formed Fan Advisory Board (FAB) as part of the club’s commitment to supporter engagement.

CEO Darren Eales was joined by Chief Commercial Officer Peter Silverstone and senior figures from the football club, as discussions and questions were welcomed from the FAB at the St. James’ Park event.

Presentations from Peter Silverstone highlighted the recent developments at the football club, including how key appointments will drive the club’s digital offering, new commercial partnerships and the opening of the highly anticipated STACK at St. James’ Park presented by Sela, as well as updating on the club’s retail operation, which will be managed in-house from this summer.

Topics also focused on the history and heritage of the football club, continued communication with the FAB and ticketing for both home and away games.

The full minutes from the meeting can be viewed online here.’

(This is an extract from those official minutes, with what Darren Eales (pictured above with Man City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak) had to say)

INTRODUCTION BY DARREN EALES, NUFC CEO

Attendees were welcomed by the club’s CEO, Darren Eales, who outlined the club’s commitment to supporter engagement and the scope and significance of the new FAB.

A presentation was delivered referencing the club’s established vision:

‘We’re going to build a results-driven, world class, sustainable organisation that consistently achieves top six status for men’s and women’s teams and wins major trophies, within the next five years.’

DE gave further context to the club’s progress:

“The club’s revenue growth over the last two seasons and into this season has been incredible.

“Off the pitch, because we started from a low revenue base, we are still a long way behind the top six in the Premier League. Since we can only spend a percentage of revenue, we always look to spend the maximum we can on the team within Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

“This means it is vital that we look at ways to raise revenue streams, whether through matchday, St. James’ STACK, commercial partnerships, retail/merchandise, tours, hospitality and events.”

A topline overview of the club’s ongoing Stadium Feasibility Survey project was given, with an outline aim of “exploring the art of the possible” and ensuring a greater number of supporters could attend matches. The club stressed that its priority when commissioning the project was to remain at St. James’ Park but that no recommendations had yet been made.

DE: “The priority is to stay at St. James’ Park, but we know there are challenges around development.

So we have employed experts to assess what is feasible from an engineering and financial perspective.”

A commitment was given to discussing the matter further with the FAB once a final report has been

completed.

QUESTIONS TO DARREN EALES

AS “Is there a date to return Feasibility report results?”

The club anticipates it will receive an initial report in April 2024.

PK: “Is there a number in mind on ideal capacity? Will there be a point at which a (capacity) number

will sway the club towards a move away from St. James’ Park, for example, if we can only get up to

60,000?”

DE: “The feasibility study will help us to answer key questions, including what an ideal capacity might be.”