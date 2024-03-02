News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves announced – Isak, Bruno, Willock, Botman, Gordon all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves has now been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping to get back to winning form at home.

Also, back to winning form in the Premier League.

On a brighter note, the last seven games in all competitions have brought four wins, two draws and just one defeat.

Whilst away from home in all competitions, it is five wins in the last six matches.

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

So just the one change from Blackburn, Sven Botman back in for Jamaal Lascelles.

Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Barnes, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Almiron, Anderson, Miley

Great to see a decent number of positive options on the bench at last for Eddie Howe to call on.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports