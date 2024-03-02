Newsletter

Get your daily update and weekly newsletter by signing up today!

News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves announced – Isak, Bruno, Willock, Botman, Gordon all start

2 hours ago
No comments
Share

The confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves has now been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping to get back to winning form at home.

Also, back to winning form in the Premier League.

On a brighter note, the last seven games in all competitions have brought four wins, two draws and just one defeat.

Whilst away from home in all competitions, it is five wins in the last six matches.

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

So just the one change from Blackburn, Sven Botman back in for Jamaal Lascelles.

Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Barnes, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Almiron, Anderson, Miley

Great to see a decent number of positive options on the bench at last for Eddie Howe to call on.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Share

Author
Joe Dixon

View Author Profile

If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk

Have your say

Season 2023/24
Fixtures - Results - Scorers
Premier League Table
Match Reports
Submit an
Article
© 2024 The Mag. All Rights Reserved. Design & Build by Mediaworks