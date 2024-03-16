News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City announced – Gordon, Lascelles, Murphy all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City has now been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping to get the victory that will take them to Wembley.

It would also of course complete a cup double this season over Pep Guardiola’s side.

No surprise that Man City are big favourites for this FA Cup quarter-final.

However, the 7,800+ travelling Newcastle United fans can take heart from the fact that in the last 12 matches, NUFC have scored two or more goals in 10 of the 12.

That includes two at St James’ Park against Man City, when Eddie Howe’s side were only 16 minutes away from a win, beofre De Bruyne intervened. United scored twice at Anfield in this run and three times at Villa Park.

We just need to get the defending right….

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravaka, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Gordon, Isak

So two changes from the defeat at Chelsea.

IN:

Lascelles, Murphy

OUT:

Almiron, Livramento

Great news to see Gordon passed fit but no Livramento. The official club site simply saying the defender is ‘not part of the squad’ tonight.

Looks like playing five at the back with Murphy on the right.

Subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Almiron, Anderson, Miley

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports