News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Chelsea announced – Gordon, Livramento, Isak, Willock all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Chelsea has now been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping to get the victory that will take them up to seventh and only four points behind sixth placed Man U.

If NUFC do take all three points tonight, it will make it six wins in Newcastle United’s last seven away matches in all competitions.

United have only lost one of their last eight games in these last two months.

You have to go back to before Christmas for the last game when Newcastle failed to score, NUFC with 27 goals in the 12 matches since Xmas.

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

So two changes from the win over wolves.

IN:

Almiron, Livramento

OUT:

Trippier, Murphy

Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Krafth, Murphy, Anderson, White, Miley

Great to see Matt Targett finally return to the matchday squad but very disappointing that Harvey Barnes isn’t available.

The official club site reports that it is a ‘minor hamstring injury’ that has ruled Barnes out tonight.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports