Opinion

Chelsea were just big-time bluffers until Roman Abramovich came along and bought them trophies

Our next opponents Chelsea are one of my least favourite teams.

Basically, before 2003 they were just big-time bluffers.

Then Roman Abramovich came along, bought the club AND then bought them loads of trophies.

As a Newcastle United fan, t is hard to give them any praise as a club.

So instead, what I have decided to do is pick five Chelsea players who I rated and came over as decent blokes.

Ray Wilkins was made Chelsea’s youngest ever captain and I never saw him have a bad game.

Wilkins could read the game like a book and went on to become an England stalwart alongside his future Manchester United sidekick Bryan Robson.

Ray Wilkins was also one of the few players that made a success of playing in what was then considered the elite Serie A with AC Milan.

Kerry Dixon became a swashbuckling centre forward at Chelsea in the 1980s and that earned him an England call-up from Sir Bobby Robson.

He was ungainly but his gluttony for goals seemed to endear him to the working class supporters of the period.

Frank Leboeuf was a charismatic Frenchman who became a talismanic figure at Chelsea in the 1990s. I often used to wish that Newcastle had signed him instead of the Blues.

Gianluca Vialli was a fantastic striker and a credit to every team he ever played for. After a successful couple of seasons Luca went on to successfully manage Chelsea to trophies.

Last but certainly not least is Claude Makelele. The real unsung hero of the Mourinho years, this bloke could just play the game for fun.

Oh how I would love Newcastle United to sign a new ‘Makelele’ in the summer.

And well that’s about it really. I can’t really think of any other Chelsea players that I have ever admired, apart from possibly John Hollins.

The memories of the likes of Ron Harris and Dennis Wise are still too vivid to ever have a soft spot for Chelsea.

Chelsea are in disarray once again and their manager Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure from the fickle Chelsea fans.

There has never been a better time to stick it up these big-time Charlies who were nothing before Roman Abramovich.

I’m sure Eddie, Mad Dog and the rest of the staff will have our boys raring to go to prove a point, Newcastle United to put a marker down on Monday Night Football.