Chelsea official announcement – Still struggling to sell out for Newcastle United match

The next Premier League home match for Chelsea is the visit of Newcastle United.

Now on Thursday morning, Chelsea have made an official announcement ahead of the match.

With only four days to go before the game, Chelsea have admitted they are still struggling to sell their sub-forty thousand seater stadium out for this game.

With the number of tickets still left to sell, Chelsea have announced (see below) that tickets are now on general sale.

In this general sale, fans able to buy four (FOUR) tickets each.

It doesn’t exactly suggest that Chelsea have only got a handful of remaining tickets to shift.

No doubt many Newcastle United members will be looking ruefully on at this news, as it has become incredibly difficult to get tickets for any NUFC home match, never mind a high profile one such as this.

The experience of the vast majority of Newcastle United members this season, from all of the ones I know and the many I have read and heard about who I don’t know personally, the success rate in ballots for St James’ Park is 25 per cent or less for your average NUFC member. So the knowledge that any Chelsea fan can buy four tickets on general for this Newcastle United match is something beyond their (NUFC members) wildest dreams for Newcastle home games. Never mind the far wider fanbase who know a general sale of even one ticket per person is something that is just never going to happen for the foreseeable.

Chelsea official announcement – 7 March 2024:

‘There is an update to ticket selling details for next week’s Premier League game against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge…

We host the Tyneside team on Monday (11 March) with an 8pm kick-off.

On Thursday 7 March from 10am: tickets will go on general sale, four tickets per person.

Tickets will be sold online only.’

