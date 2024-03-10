Opinion

Chelsea fans comments ahead of facing Newcastle United on Monday night – Interesting

Chelsea fans enjoyed two decades of Roman Abramovich buying them trophies.

Now they have owners who have spent even more money, only for trophies to prove ‘slightly’ more elusive.

Indeed, winning even individual football matches has proved tricky a lot of the time, only 21 of 64 Premier League matches won under the new ownership, a winning ratio of less than a third of PL games.

The mood is not great, with Chelsea fans shouting abuse at both Mauricio Pochettino and the club’s owners recently.

Hopefully Newcastle United can add to their misery…

If Pochettino is given the push before the end of the season, with claims that Mourinho could even be making a shock return, then it would mean Chelsea fans already seeing six different managers in charge of the players in less than two years under their shameless owners. Tuchel, Potter, Saltor (Caretaker), Lampard, Pochettino is the current role of honour…

Chelsea fans commenting ahead of the Newcastle match via their Shed End and CFC Net message boards:

‘Tickets on general sale, four per person for Mondays game. Not good when looking to expand or move to a bigger stadium.’

‘First and foremost we need a good ref for this game, Newcastle will play Allardyce style football, and their palyers will go down with imaginary injuries and be worse actors than Denzel Washington. And if Lascelles comes off the bench to kick the ball away, kick him back into the stand! I for one think we’ll win this, Newcastle’s record and the Bridge is bloody awful, in fact their away record in London is awful.

COYB!!!!’

‘Looking forward to Monday night with Casualty FC v the Barcodes.

If the injury list is as long as stated I don’t see too much hope for anything other than sharing the spoils unless Newcastle put in a poor performance which is doubtful.

I think we will be well and truly established in mid-table this year with Wolves continuing their revival and catching anyone above us it seems is a stretch too far.

We just can’t go on a run of league wins and I doubt this game will be the catalyst to get things going until seasons end.’

‘So we’ve bought a winger that looks better as a 10, a striker that looks better as a winger, a left back that looks better at right back, and a goalkeeper that looks better on the bench. Think others need to follow Poch out the door at the end of the season.’

‘And we overpaid for all of them bar Wacko.’

‘It won’t be easy finding 11 fit players for this game, but I’d be disappointed if we start with 5 defenders. Newcastle hasn’t be good this season, and read somewhere they actually conceded the most goals in the past few months. Just like last week against Bredntford, if we respect them too much, we will ended up aiming for a draw.’

‘Are players just sitting out for weeks with any random tweak that they could play through if they wanted to?’

‘However bad our injuries are, they will receive less attention from the media than our opponent’s injury list. As happened with the Brentford game, the Liverpool final, and the Newcastle away game. Our injuries are not an issue for us because we spent loads of money last summer.’

‘I’m wagering Poch shi,,ing himself yet again and will set us up defensively.’

‘Apparently there were chants of Boehly you’re a c… at Brentford last weekend, so I cannot wait for the positive atmosphere back at the bridge for this.

Was it that bad?’

‘Yeah, it was. Not for long but “Boehly you’re a c…” and “f… off Mauricio” were sang loud for a few moments in the second half. Everyone I spoke with at the ground were annoyed as hell at the coach and direction of the club.’

‘Seasons over. Doesn’t matter what team Sad Sack puts out for this one.

Let’s hope we see a better performance than when we got absolutely mauled earlier in the season.’

‘Behave yourself, we’ve still got another final to lose in.’

‘Final?

If we happen to get past Leicester, if Coventry don’t win, i can’t see us beating any of the others. Conceded 4 goals and lost to Wolves, Newcastle and Liverpool. Beat by Man Utd, and conceded 4 goals to Man City. Ironically, City is the only PL team out of that group that hasn’t beaten us yet.

I am still not sure about us getting past Leicester. Let’s hope they score first.’

‘Only way we win the FA Cup final is if somehow Newcastle and United find ways to beat City and Liverpool.

And even then I still wouldn’t trust Poch to get the job done.’

‘Already preparing for a disappointing night.

Feeling for young Gilchrist, he’s a PL novice getting thrown across the back-four by the tactically inept coach and his merry men. He may well end up playing both full back positions in Monday. Do I think he’ll end up good enough for our first-team? On past standards, probably not – but he’s not getting a proper apprenticeship under this bloke.’

‘I hope Newcastle can cope with all our injuries…..sigh….. posted in despair not fun.’

‘Looking like we will have a midfield who were born in Knotty Ash.’

‘Land of the Giants vs a bunch of underwhelming midgets. What could possibly go wrong?’

‘The team will have 8 days after playing Brentford. So expect a slow and ponderous start. Go in at half time with the score 0-0. Poch’s team talk follows and lose the match 0-2.’

‘Put a mark on Gordon and we can maybe win this.’

‘Forgot about Gordon was thinking more about Guimares, though of course Gordon can also be a match winner and lets not forget that Almiron can have one of those occasional blinders.’

‘I wonder how long it will be before we begin to look forward to games again?’

‘I was behind the goal when in 2012 Cisse scored two worldies in that game, I missed my train home to make it worse.’

‘My memory is the other one was far better, a more deliberate attempt.

Know a few Newcastle fans who are not happy about a Monday night trip and I sympathise. I think their away form has been much better than home form recently, which is ominous.’