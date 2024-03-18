Opinion

Chelsea and Newcastle United – Spot the difference

Chelsea are one of the few clubs to come anywhere remotely close to Newcastle United this season, when it comes to players missing for extended periods.

However, two clubs in very different places in terms of how they should have been able to deal with that.

Chelsea having spent a billion pounds these last two years on new players, on top of having an already very expensively assembled squad, plus a long established very professional and arguably most successful academy set-ups in the world, recruiting young players from all over the globe as well as those from the UK they have from a young age.

Fair to say, Newcastle United coming from a very different place compared to that of Chelsea, even the spending since change of ownership to try and help bridge the gap to the usual suspects, a relative drop in the ocean compared to the spend of the Stamford Bridge club.

Anyway, I want to talk about something else that is very different for the two clubs, certainly this season.

The luck of the draw…

Newcastle United domestic cup draws 2023/24

Chelsea v Wimbledon (30 August 2023)

Chelsea v Brighton (27 September 2023)

Chelsea v Blackburn (1 November 2023)

Chelsea v Newcastle (19 December 2023)

Chelsea v Preston (6 January 2024)

Chelsea v Aston Villa (26 January 2024)

Chelsea v Leeds (28 February 2024)

Chelsea v Leicester (17 March 2024)

Newcastle v Man City (27 September 2023)

Man U v Newcastle (1 November 2023)

Chelsea v Newcastle (19 December 2023)

Sunderland v Newcastle (6 January 2024)

Fulham v Newcastle (27 January 2024)

Blackburn v Newcastle (27 February 2024)

Man City v Newcastle (16 March 2024)

Quite incredible isn’t it.

It will have all the ‘hot balls’ conspiracy theorists buzzing once again.

How anybody thinks Newcastle United have had a fair run of luck in any department this season, is quite beyond me.

However, this cup draw comparison with Chelsea is something else.

Chelsea drawn at home in eight of eight cup draws this season.

Newcastle United drawn away in six of their seven cup draws, the only home exception seeing them getting the best team in the world Manchester City at St James’ Park.

I think to me as well, this sums up why you can only gauge success in a season to a certain degree, when referring to cup competitions. As it is so very much dependent on the luck of the draw, who you are drawn against and whether home or away.

To get six of seven draws away from home and amongst them get Man City twice, plus Man U, Chelsea and Fulham away. Then even the two draws against lower league opposition, one of the two was away at your fiercest local rivals who at the time were sixth in the second tier.

In reality, it is a bit of a miracle that Newcastle United even got so far as two domestic cup quarter-finals. How many other Premier League clubs would have managed that with the draws NUFC have had?

I think some seasons you just have to accept that luck massively goes against you, as evidenced by NUFC’s cup draws.

Just as you look at Chelsea and think their good luck has been beyond belief.

Even in their League Cup two-legged semi-final they got second tier Middlesbrough AND Chelsea had the advantage of the second leg at home! It has taken them ten cup domestic cup draws to finally get Man City in their second semi, shame!

As for Newcastle United and Eddie Howe, you look at those draws above AND then factor in getting PSG, Dortmund and AC Milan in the Champions League Group of Death! That group the only one to produce two quarter-finalists, whilst AC Milan also coasting through to the last eight of the Europa League.

I think luck is a much ignored factor, when it comes to how successful, or not, clubs are.

Last season Newcastle did have to beat four Premier League clubs in a row to get to the League Cup final but they got three home draws and the semi saw them have the advantage of second leg at home to Southampton. The only away draw in the League Cup last season, was the first one away at lower league Tranmere.

Looking back, Kenny Dalglish totally fluked that FA Cup final appearance in 1998, when Newcastle had so much luck, including playing a then second tier Sheffield United in the semis.

I tell you what, if the bad luck of injuries, cup draws and gambling bans is going to be totally the opposite next season, Newcastle United fans will have something pretty special to look forward to!