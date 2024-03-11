Opinion

Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2.

This was a deeply frustrating game.

Before kick-off, I thought we had a good chance of winning this. I didn’t think Chelsea were very good and I still don’t. It’s just that we were worse.

We had a few good moments, including a couple of lovely goals, but seldom threatened a makeshift Chelsea defence. Our own defence was back to its worst and the midfield didn’t do much to stop Chelsea getting through.

The passion, desire and belief that ran through the first 18 months of our new regime’s ownership seems to be evaporating and some players appear to be doubting their own ability.

We don’t look like we have much confidence left.

I can see us getting battered at Man City in the Cup and that would suck the last remaining drops out of the squad. Our season is in severe danger of petering out into mid-table mediocrity

Martin Dubravka – 6

Could possibly have done better for the first goal but all of Chelsea’s goals could have been defended.

Tino Livramento – 6

Better than most.

Was involved throughout. Played more like a box-to-box midfielder than a full back!

Fabian Schar – 5

Wasn’t too bad but can play much better than this.

Can’t be blamed for any of the goals in my opinion but not at his assured best.

Sven Botman – 4

Poor ball out of defence for Chelsea’s first and was turned too easily for the third.

Didn’t look confident at all.

Not back to his best since his injury.

Dan Burn – 4

Struggled against Cole and Gusto and that affected his confidence.

Partially redeemed himself with a goal-line clearance from Sterling but was probably relieved to be subbed off with an injury.

Sean Longstaff – 4

A poor game.

Did better winning the ball than using it and he hardly did that.

I hate to say it but he doesn’t always look like he’s up for the fight.

Bruno Guimaraes – 6

I don’t like to think how bad we’d have been if Bruno wasn’t playing.

He was industrious, controlled, and committed.

Great assist for Isak’s goal.

Joe Willock – 5

A bit anonymous and I thought he was at fault for Chelsea’s second.

Miguel Almiron – 6

Did OK.

Better when he swapped to the left wing, in my view.

Didn’t think he should have been subbed off for Anderson. Others were much more deserving.

Alexander Isak – 6

I was just thinking he wasn’t doing much when he scored a classy, classy goal.

He is a classy, classy player, but that was just about it. Not sure he’s a number 9.

Anthony Gordon – 5

Looked like he picked up an injury early in the game and had to go off after 35 minutes.

He gave an interview saying he never got injured and Barnes’ hammy meant he was missing, so it was inevitable.

To be honest, he didn’t do much before then.

SUBS:

Jacob Murphy – 7

I thought he improved our attack when he came on.

Delivered a few good crosses and scored an absolute screamer.

My player of the match.

Emil Krafth – 5

Didn’t do a lot wrong but was not able to impact the game.

Elliot Anderson – 6

Couple of good touches.

I would start him at Man City.

Lewis Miley – 4

Barely noticed him to be honest.

Joe White – 5

Looked lively I thought.

Too lively at one point and picked up our only yellow card.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 – Monday 11 March 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 43, Murphy 90

Chelsea:

Jackson 6, Palmer 57, Mudryk 76

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (42%) Newcastle 55% (58%)

Total shots were Chelsea 12 (7) Newcastle 11 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 8 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 0 (0) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn (Krafth 69), Longstaff, Bruno (White 81), Willock (Miley 80), Almiron (Anderson 69), Gordon (Murphy 36), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports