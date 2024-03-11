Opinion

Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction

Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 – Monday 11 March 8pm:

Nat Seaton:

‘Another poor night in London…

You cannot make that many errors in a game and come away with a positive result.

The really disappointing thing is we scored two great goals and they were definitely there for the taking!

Hopefully the defence will be at a different level on Saturday and we can just have a glimmer of hope for something special.’

Dale Thompson:

‘The scoreline flattered this match.

It was woeful, two teams that were determined to lose possession as many times as possible.

The worst performance of the season from Newcastle by a distance.

Chelsea started off looking absolutely terrified and sure they were going to lose.

Newcastle then gifted them an early lead from a bad Botman mistake and then how Dubravka let that in, is beyond me. The touch off the goalscorer actually made it EASIER for him to save!

Despite that gift, Chelsea and their fans were clearly still not up for this.

Imagine what they would have been like if we hadn’t gifted them that???

As for if Newcastle had gone ahead at any point, then Chelsea would have waved the white flag for sure.’

David Punton:

‘An absolute shocker at Stamford Bridge, which is on that list of away grounds where we never, ever seem to do anything.

It was one of our worst away performances of the season and there are very few mitigating circumstances for the manager Eddie Howe and the players.

What a let down. One of those games where you’re left wondering where we go from here?

Not sharp enough in midfield and terrible defending. That late goal from Murphy papered over cracks, as we have slumped against one of the most beatable Chelsea sides in many years.

A great goal from Isak aside, it’s a night to forget.

The problem is this – our next game is an FA Cup tie away at Man City.

Whoever said supporting Newcastle United was easy?’

Bazoox:

‘I thought the bookies were being generous before kick off with the price they had us for a win. I was wrong.

Ex-players turned pundits Danny Murphy and Gary Neville are only happy when Newcastle are getting beat. Both are Septic Six sycophants.

It was a great goal at an excellent time by Alexander Isak to get us back in the game.

Unortunately, we have been defensively inadequate for months and have conceded far too many goals this season.

The final nail in our Monday night coffin ironically came from another one of Chelsea’s big-money flops, who I wouldn’t want Newcastle to touch with a bargepole if they were all on free transfers.

Jacob Murphy restored some respectability to the scoreline with his late cracker.

Disappointing result and it’s now on to Man City in the Cup at the Etihad.’

Billy Miller:

‘Talk about Monday blues!

A naff performance against a naff opponent and a Gordon injury to boot.

Two wonderful strikes from us were negated by poor defensive moments that gifted them all of their goals.’

Greg McPeake:

‘Did bus stop duty with a lifelong Chelsea supporter today, who was going to the game fully expecting a Newcastle win and Poch sacked later this week.

Scored two good goals but nowhere near the leval of enterprise that we need to beat the quality of players against us.’

GToon:

‘Turned it off after 60 mins.

Can’t wait for this season to end.

Hopefully next season Botman plays like last season and Dubravka is playing for another club.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘Shocking performance against a dreadful outfit who we gifted three goals.

Barnes missing, Gordon looking injured from the outset and Burn limping off. WTF!

We looked leggy and jaded. We couldn’t retain the ball long enough to expose a very poor Chelsea team and there were too many who were simply off the pace.

And yet we’ve had more than a week to prepare – Wolves was a week past Saturday.

It’ll be even more embarrassing at the weekend if we play anything like that.

Sorry I can’t be enthusiastic or find anything in that performance to shout about. Chelsea are rubbish and we didn’t lay a glove on them.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 43, Murphy 90

Chelsea:

Jackson 6, Palmer 57, Mudryk 76

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (42%) Newcastle 55% (58%)

Total shots were Chelsea 12 (7) Newcastle 11 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 8 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 0 (0) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn (Krafth 69), Longstaff, Bruno (White 81), Willock (Miley 80), Almiron (Anderson 69), Gordon (Murphy 36), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports