Opinion

Champions League respect for Newcastle United

The Champions League groups were announced back at the end of August 2023.

The ‘Group of Death’ was the universal view on Group F.

At the draw, there were audible gasps from those in attendance when Newcastle United were pulled out to join Borussia Dortmund, PSG and AC Milan.

I won’t go back and detail every stage of that group but it lived up to the Group of Death billing, as all four clubs looked capable of beating each other.

So many twists and turns and by some distance Group F was the most intriguing for neutrals.

Little consolation for Newcastle United fans of course, even though we all knew our players had put on a great show and just such small margins had conspired against us (not to mention a very large and growing list of unavailable players…).

That appalling very late penalty in Paris that prevented the win that would have all but guaranteed Newcastle United progressing to the last 16.

Then at St James’ Park, the Joelinton first half stunner looked to have still sent Newcastle into the last 16 but as Eddie Howe’s side battered the Italians in that first half, you wondered if the missed opportunities would come back to bite us, especially when Almiron failed to score from almost on the goal line.

Only 31 minutes from qualifying, AC Milan equalised, but even then despite tiring and with so few available fit quality options on the bench, Newcastle with 20 minutes left saw a world class save and the woodwork somehow deny Bruno.

AC Milan scoring the winner six minutes from the end, as United pressed for the winner. The usual critics afterwards claimed Eddie Howe should have reined back and tried to just make sure of a draw and Europa League involvement. That to me would be the equivalent if you were playing ‘Win the adverts’ on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and after winning just one prize when the questions were asked, you chose not to gamble it for the chance of winning all sixteen.

Our enemies all wanted to mock Newcastle United for ‘failure’ in the Champions League.

It might have been failure but it was glorious failure, Newcastle United gave it their all and we just didn’t get the breaks.

Moving on three months from Newcastle’s Champions League exit and for me, what has transpired, proves that NUFC were anything but a negative when it came to their Champions League participation.

We emerged with credit and I think all three other clubs in the Group of Death acknowledged that.

Following the midweek action, we now know all eight clubs in the Champions League quarter-finals:

Arsenal

Atletico Madrid

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

Man City

PSG

Real Madrid

What might have been for Newcastle United…

Yes, both clubs from Newcastle’s Champions League group easily going through to the last eight.

Borussia Dortmund comfortably winning 3-1 on aggregate against PSV.

PSG even more comfortable, 4-1 on aggregate against Real Sociedad.

As for AC Milan?

After finishing third in the Group of Death, they cruised past Rennes 5-3 in their Europa League play-off and now tonight look set to move into the last eight of the Europa League, as they have a 4-2 lead from their last 16 tie first leg against Slavia Prague.

As I say, very fine margins and glorious failure for Newcastle United in the Champions League.