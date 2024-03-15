Opinion

Champions League quarter-final draw intrigue and unique Group of Death stat

Friday has seen the Champions League quarter-final draw made.

The eight remaining clubs finding out who they will play in April.

At the same time the semi-finals draw was also made.

Champions League quarter-final draw

Arsenal v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

Paris St-Germain v Barcelona

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Champions League semi-final draw

Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund v Paris St-Germain or Barcelona

Arsenal or Bayern Munich v Real Madrid or Manchester City

I checked back on the eight groups and how they ended up, Newcastle United’s Group of Death having a unique outcome.

Those who won six of the other seven groups, have all gone through from the last sixteen into the last eight, whilst Group D winners Real Sociedad and runners-up Inter Milan have both been knocked out.

However, Group F, the Group of Death, both group winners Borussia Dortmund and runners-up PSG were in this Champions League quarter-final draw. The only group from which both have reached this late stage.

Indeed, the way the draw has worked out, it looks like every chance that Borussia Dortmund could be playing PSG in the semi-finals, which would guarantee a Group of Death club in the actual final itself.

I don’t know about you but I have a very strong feeling that PSG could go all the way this time, not only reach the final but actually win it.

Life can be cruel.

I am quite detached from this BUT at the same time I think, this is PSG who Newcastle United hammered 4-1.

Also, PSG who Newcastle were cheated out of beating them in Paris, due to an absolutely shocking very late penalty decision.

If that shocking decision hadn’t happened in Paris, then Newcastle United would have been all but qualified for the knockout stages and indeed, they would have only needed a draw in the final game against AC Milan. Which I am 100 per cent sure would have been achieved if that had been the case.

I think that is why we love football so much AND hate it at the same time.

These fine margins that at times go for you AND at other times against you.

What might have been for Newcastle United…

I also had a look at the Europa League draws as well from today…

Europa League quarter-finals draw

AC Milan v Roma

Liverpool v Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham

Benfica v Marseille

Europa League semi-finals draw

Benfica or Marseille v Liverpool or Atalanta

AC Milan or Roma v Bayer Leverkusen or West Ham

From the Group of Death, AC Milan have cruised through to the last eight in the Europa League and looking at the way the draws have worked out, I very much see them going all the way to the final.

Time will tell how I actually will feel if the likes of PSG and AC Milan are in these finals at the end of the season, those finals incidentally to be held at Wembley and in Dublin. Which couldn’t have been more perfect if a certain team in black and white had somehow found their way there…

To be honest, of the three other clubs that were in Newcastle’s Group of Death, it is Borussia Dortmund who I wouldn’t mind seeing going all the way and winning the Champions League. Great hosts when NUFC visited and their fans were quality when visiting Tyneside.