Bruno Guimaraes follows through on his pledges

It has been tough for Bruno Guimaraes.

The Newcastle United playmaker having faced months of serious pressure having to hold things together, as Eddie Howe has been faced with an unprecedented NUFC injury crisis.

Bruno Guimaraes having to do all of that whilst knowing he couldn’t risk giving away another yellow card in the Premier League, as that would leave his team Bruno-less for two matches due to suspension. In the event, Bruno Guimaraes has so far somehow managed no further bookings in his last seven PL matches, nor indeed in his last ten games in all competitions with NUFC.

On the international front as well, the Newcastle United midfielder has felt the pressure.

Now a first choice regular starter for Brazil, Bruno Guimaraes seeing many of his teammates struggle in recent times, especially in defence. So much so that Brazil went into this England game having won none of their last four matches and defeated in the last three of them, which saw the manager sacked and a new man in charge.

So much pressure then on Bruno Guimaraes for this Wembley match, needing to impress his new national coach and of course prove himself on the biggest stage in his adopted country.

Ahead of the game, no surprise when Bruno Guimaraes was chosen to speak at the pre-match press conference, in his comments (see below), the midfielder making clear what a big deal it was to be playing at Wembley against England.

The Brazil star pledging to show the ‘Bruno from Newcastle’ and also desperate to put things right on a personal level, having lost in that League Cup final with Newcastle United at Wembley 13 months ago.

Bruno Guimaraes didn’t disappoint as he pulled the strings for Brazil in midfield, linking play up and initiating attacking moves.

Helping Brazil to end their poor run with a morale boosting victory, whilst another bonus for Bruno Guimaraes was seeing his Newcastle United teammate Anthony Gordon be England’s top performer when making his debut.

Bruno Guimaraes press conference ahead of England v Brazil on Saturday – 21 March 2024:

‘Wembley?’

“It’s special, I was in the final against Manchester United last season . Wonderful stadium.

“It reminds me a little of playing at Maracanã, the biggest stadium.

“The field is a carpet, it will help the show.

“Two giant countries, many great players. We hope to play well and get the victory.”

“You will see Bruno from Newcastle in the team, it’s time to adapt, have minutes. I have goals and assists. With Dorival those are things which I’m used to at my club, that’s important for me.

“You’ll see Bruno from Newcastle because these are things that are more similar in everyday life”

Journalist:

“Anthony Gordon you know well, how good is he, what is he like to play with. Tell us a little bit about what Anthony Gordon is like, he has had an amazing season?”

Bruno Guimaraes:

“Yeah, he has been amazing, he is so quick. When we get the ball to him we know he’s going to do something special.

“Nobody in the club deserves it more than him.

“He has been unbelievable for us, scoring, gives assists.

“He is a lovely guy as well, so I’m very happy for him and I hope he can get some minutes.

“I think for me playing against him , it would be massive for both [of us] and the club as well.”

‘What do the English say about Brazil?’

“For them it’s also a dream [to have this England v Brazil match].

“I play with Gordon, with Trippier who is usually there [for England] and he got injured. They always said they wanted to play against Brazil, that they were looking forward to it.

“Wembley is like Maracanã for them. It could be the golden generation of them, there’s a lot of talent. It’s friendly, but everyone wants to win. Football lovers will enjoy the spectacle”

Journalist:

“Last season Newcastle finished in the top four, qualified for the Champions League, reached a Wembley final, are you satisfied with what Newcastle have achieved this season, or do you think you have underachieved a little bit?”

Bruno Guimaraes:

“No, this season we have been struggling.

“I think we have many problems with injuries and suspensions but this is part of the process.

“When I signed for the club, I knew that this would happen.

“I think we made the things happen too quickly.

“In my two years at the club, we have got to a final which we unfortunately did not win, but getting to the Champions League after 20 years (of not being in it) was massive for the club.

“This season we have been struggling because of the injuries, suspensions. I’ve never been in a club with these type of injuries. Some injuries have been like very, very strange.

“But this season has been tough and to be honest, I’m a little bit disappointed, but I knew that this would happen.”

Journalist:

“Bruno, you touched upon the Wembley factor. How much are you looking forward to making new memories at Wembley because it was quite an accomplishment to reach the Carabao Cup final but I imagine it was also very hurtful to lose the final as well?”

Bruno Guimaraes:

“Yes, but seeing the stadium of fifty [thousand] or so Geordies was massive.

“I look forward to playing a big game against England, play well, make Brazil win, would be unbelievable, Wembley is massive for everyone.”