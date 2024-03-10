Videos

Bruno Guimaraes did THIS two years ago today!

Bruno Guimaraes had become Newcastle United’s record signing at the end of January 2022, his eventual £41.65m transfer fee exceeding that of his countryman Joelinton.

Eddie Howe had amazed everybody, when despite Newcastle United being in a desperate relegation scrap, he refused to throw the club’s record signing head first into that relegation battle.

Not for the first time, Howe proving to Newcastle United fans that he has the backbone to do what he thinks is best, especially for the longer-term, rather than bow to outside pressures.

So just five brief cameos from the bench and it taking six weeks before Bruno Guimaraes at last made his first Newcastle United start, exactly two years ago today.

It was well worth the wait.

Eddie Howe naming the then 24 year old Brazilian in his starting eleven to face Southampton, ironically coming in for his fellow Brazilian Joelinton, who was ruled out through injury. So maybe Newcastle fans would have had to wait even longer to see Bruno Guimaraes start a match, if not for that Joelinton injury.

If that had been the case, we would have been deprived of one of the most audacious full debut winning goals ever from a Newcastle United player (watch below).

Southampton taking the lead on 25 minutes, when Martin Dubravka and Newcastle United conceded only their fourth goal in over eleven hours of football as Saints got an overload in the NUFC penalty area, Dan Burn unlucky to deflect Armstrong’s close range header which gave the Newcastle keeper no chance.

If the Saints goal had a big element of luck about it, the Newcastle United goals that turned this match around were anything but lucky.

Chris Wood rewarded for all his usual running with a rare inch perfect quality cross, Jonjo Shelvey perfectly delivering the ball and Wood powering it past Fraser Forster, who didn’t even move.

If that goal was sweet, what about the Bruno Guimaraes winner below…?

Eddie Howe’s work on the training ground working a treat, as yet again Dan Burn made a move around to beyond the back post to head across goal, this time Bruno Guimaraes facing away from goal, powering an exquisite backheel volley past the stunned Saints keeper.

What a full debut, what a goal!

What a couple of years it has been for Bruno Guimaraes and Newcastle United.

The two year anniversary of his full debut perfectly marked by the fact that this weekend Bruno Guimaraes has also announced the birth of his and his partner’s second Geordie son. Matteo joined by Pietro, congratulations to Bruno Guimaraes and his family.

Watch that brilliant Bruno Guimaraes goal from two years ago below and the Shelvey / Wood combo that got United back in the game, match highlights below.

Watching him score that first Newcastle goal, difficult to believe that it was ten months since the last league goal for Bruno Guimaraes at Lyon.

After each match we ask a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag, to give us their thoughts at the final whistle. These are some of them from back on 10 March 2022, after that 2-1 win at Southampton two years ago today.

GToon:

“This win is right up there with one of the most important ones for many a season.

“Get the (insert my favourite expletive) in!

“And what a goal to win it!”

Jamie Smith:

“How amazing is that?

“When the team came through with Joelinton suddenly missing there was a heart sinking moment, but a first start for Bruno made up for that.

“While Bruno was expectedly busy and effective in midfield, the brilliant cheeky winner exceeded all expectations.

“I’d totally have taken a draw tonight, but to get all three points, Wood off the mark and another astounding display despite changes in personnel is outstanding.

“Three relegation contenders also lost tonight but I’m sure there will be plenty of us tonight thinking we’re done with looking at the relegation zone and thoughts can turn to the exciting things the summer might bring.

“Someone in a position to do so, please tell Eddie that I love him.”

Billy Miller:

“Newcastle… United… Will never be defeated!

“I’ve had worse Thursday evenings if I’m honest.

“Hasenhuttl must be exploding seeing two of our illegal players open their Newcastle accounts against his sorry Saints.

“Don’t you just love it?”

Matthew Robson:

“So pleased for Chris Wood, a superb header that he was never going to miss from Shelvey’s quality delivery.

“In the first 19 Premier League matches of the season, Newcastle picked up 11 points.

“In the eight PL games that Wood has started, Newcastle have added another 20 points.

“The kind of stats I love to see!”

David Punton:

“That one was for the whinging Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“Massive lol.

“Could it have been scripted any better tonight?

“That serial complainer undone by the very players which had raised his hackles so much.

“A debut goal and an impudent finish from Bruno G was enough to see off the Saints after Wood had restored parity just before the break.

“This is a different United. This is a well coached, tactically astute United. A team that is in fantastic form. Only Liverpool in better nick than us at the moment.

“Credit to all the players and staff tonight.

“We remain on the unbeaten run and are on the brink of Premier League survival.”

Nat Seaton:

“YESSSSS!!!!! What a win.

“My first visit to St Mary’s, I feel privileged to have been there to see that unbelievable debut goal from Bruno.

“I keep thinking is this really happening, game after game.

“I’m so used to Newcastle United misery I can’t quite believe this feeling.

“A very happy journey home…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 – Thursday 10 March 7.30pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Southampton:

S Armstrong 25

Newcastle:

Wood 32, Guimaraes 52

Possession was Southampton 68% (65%) Newcastle 32% (35%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (7) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 12 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+1), Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 67), Fraser (Almiron 85), Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Lascelles, De Bolle, Ritchie