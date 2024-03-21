Opinion

Bruno Guimaraes Brazil press conference – Journalists desperate to distort what he really said

A big moment for Bruno Guimaraes.

England v Brazil at Wembley.

Only a friendly but just over two years since starting his first Premier League game for Newcastle United, the chance to play for his country against England in the country where he has made his home.

It was though totally predictable that rather than simply talking about what could be a great occasion on Saturday, some, but not all, journalists were clearly out for mischief.

Bruno Guimaraes press conference ahead of England v Brazil on Saturday – 21 March 2024:

Journalist:

“Last season Newcastle finished in the top four, qualified for the Champions League, reached a Wembley final, are you satisfied with what Newcastle have achieved this season, or do you think you have underachieved a little bit?”

Bruno Guimaraes:

“No, this season we have been struggling.

“I think we have many problems with injuries and suspensions but this is part of the process.

“When I signed for the club, I knew that this would happen.

“I think we made the things happen too quickly.

“In my two years at the club, we have got to a final which we unfortunately did not win, but getting to the Champions League after 20 years (of not being in it) was massive for the club.

“This season we have been struggling because of the injuries, suspensions. I’ve never been in a club with these type of injuries. Some injuries have been like very, very strange.

“But this season has been tough and to be honest, I’m a little bit disappointed, but I knew that this would happen.”

Journalist:

“Bruno, you touched upon the Wembley factor. How much are you looking forward to making new memories at Wembley because it was quite an accomplishment to reach the Carabao Cup final but I imagine it was also very hurtful to lose the final as well?”

Bruno Guimaraes:

“Yes, but seeing the stadium of fifty [thousand] or so Geordies was massive.

“I look forward to playing a big game against England, play well, make Brazil win, would be unbelievable, Wembley is massive for everyone.”

Journalist:

“Bruno, you’ve talked about the challenges Newcastle have had this season, how has it been for players like yourself when the club has come out and said that someone of value has got to be sold at the end of the season?

“Has it been difficult to deal with that as a group of players?”

Bruno Guimaraes:

“Well, I don’t know exactly [what you are talking about], I’m not so involved with that part of the club staff. I don’t know exactly what happened.

“I signed for the club and we never know what is going to happen but in my part I’m happy at the club. Of course I’m disappointed about our season but I think we still have the chance to finish at least in seventh and get Europa League, Conference League, to put the club in Europe again.

“But about the club staff, I cannot speak too much, I don’t know what is going to happen in the future, but nowadays what I can say is that I’m so grateful for Newcastle, I’m happy at the club. That’s it.”

Journalist:

“Anthony Gordon you know well, how good is he, what is he like to play with. Tell us a little bit about what Anthony Gordon is like, he has had an amazing season?”

Bruno Guimaraes:

“Yeah, he has been amazing, he is so quick. When we get the ball to him we know he’s going to do something special.

“Nobody in the club deserves it more than him.

“He has been unbelievable for us, scoring, gives assists.

“He is a lovely guy as well, so I’m very happy for him and I hope he can get some minutes.

“I think for me playing against him , it would be massive for both [of us] and the club as well.”

I thought Bruno Guimaraes was excellent and indeed, you can watch him below in the video from that part of his press conference answering these questions above.

When that journalist said to Bruno that ‘…the club has come out and said that someone of value has got to be sold at the end of the season?’, it is absolutely not true. Luckily, Bruno Guimaraes has absolutely committed to learning the language and so he didn’t give this clown what he was looking for.

Back in January 2024 when the accounts were released, NUFC CEO Darren Eales talked to journalists and he talked in general about what the reality is for the vast majority of clubs, saying hypothetically that at times, players may be sold in order to buy other players, especially in terms of giving extra flexibility over and above the actual cash you get for any player, in terms of that allowing you to spend a lot more where FFP/PSR is concerned. Indeed, Eddie Howe was at pains to say after Eales’ comments that the reality is that the intention would be to sell squad players and not star players, to give the club extra flexibility in the transfer market. Which actually has already happened, with Shelvey and Wood going out in the January 2023 window which helped allow the Anthony Gordon signing to happen, then the same when ASM was sold in summer 2023 to help give the FFA wriggle room to allow the signings of Tonali, Barnes and Livramento.

Following this Bruno Guimaraes press conference today, you are getting certain journalists claiming that Bruno has said he ‘doesn’t know what is going to happen’ at the end of the season when he actually said ‘I don’t know what is going to happen in the future’ and he actually went on to add ‘I’m happy at the club. That’s it.’

Journalists also saying that Bruno Guimaraes ‘admits he has been disappointed with this season’ BUT as you can see from his actual quotes, this is only said in the context of him being gutted along with everybody else connected to Newcastle United, that this season has turned out how it has. Bruno not saying he is disappointed this season, as though it is some kind of signal that because of that he wants to now leave.

Bruno of course also at pains to point out exactly why this season has fallen away, with an unprecedented number of injured players as well as Tonali’s ban. Indeed, he also volunteers the fact that he thought last season was an over achievement and that not doing so well this season was almost certain to happen.

Bruno Guimaraes in his interview also said other stuff, speaking also in his native Portuguese.

Some of the other things he said.

‘What do the English say about Brazil?’

“For them it’s also a dream [to have this England v Brazil match].

“I play with Gordon, with Trippier who is usually there and he got injured. They always said they wanted to play against Brazil, that they were looking forward to it.

“Wembley is like Maracanã for them. It could be the golden generation of them, there’s a lot of talent. It’s friendly, but everyone wants to win. Football lovers will enjoy the spectacle”

‘Becoming a second time father this month?’

“A lot of emotion. Always very special.

“The first one was a little jealous, but now he’s saying “baby, baby”.

“We’re more like a family. I hope to bring this moment off the field onto the field.”

‘Wembley?’

“It’s special, I was in the final against Manchester United last season . Wonderful stadium.

“It reminds me a little of playing at Maracanã, the biggest stadium.

“The field is a carpet, it will help the show.

“Two giant countries, many great players. We hope to play well and get the victory.”

‘Difference between national team football and Premier League?’

“It’s strange to say. My first call-up was in 2020, we are in 2024 and there are 20 games. I expected much more.

“You will see Bruno from Newcastle in the team, it’s time to adapt, have minutes. I have goals and assists. With Dorival those are things which I’m used to at my club, that’s important for me.

“You’ll see Bruno from Newcastle because these are things that are more similar in everyday life”