Opinion

Beware The Ides of March

An unapologetic love letter to Eddie Howe.

We are a fickle bunch us football fans, especially so it would seem up here on Tyneside.

As well as the date, the Shakespearean reference to Julius Caesar’s final hours is an obvious nod to the growing rumblings that our current Emperor Eddie may also be nearing the end of his reign.

To that I would say, be very careful what you wish for.

I have read plenty on The Mag from both sides of the camp about our team’s plight, the obvious misgivings about how this season has panned out and how we might have preferred things to have gone, after the particularly impressive over achievement that was 2022/23.

I won’t pretend to be a tactical genius or to know everything there is to know about double-pivots, xGs, false nines or the finer points of a high-press, but having watched NUFC for an awful long time…

I can say, with some confidence, that this team is up there with the best in my 50 years of attending St James’ Park.

With maybe only the Keegan team, at its peak in the mid-90s, bettering it for swagger and ultimately league standing.

That is in no small part down to the efforts of our glorious leader Eddie Howe, with undoubted support from our deep pocketed owners.

Without wishing to dredge up he who must remain nameless, just think back 30 months and what a shocking situation the club was in. What we would all have given to rid ourselves of his malodorous stench.

Then consider the joyous journey we now find ourselves on.

Yes, this year has been something of a humbling lesson of ‘don’t get ahead of yourselves’, but overall, we are still progressing and once this freakish injury ravaged spell recedes and the remnants of the Championship squad are replenished in the summer, we will once again be able to return to more consistent winning ways.

Make no mistake, our competitors hate us.

The Premier League themselves are bending over backward to make our lives hell and as for the, largely Manchester based, TV and media, suffice to say they would “honestly love it, just love it” for us to come undone.

What better way to achieve that than by stoking the narrative that causes fans to turn against and ultimately results in the demise of one Eddie Howe.

Oh, how they will laugh as Gareth Southgate takes over the Old Trafford hotseat, if the FA can promptly replace him with the recently unemployed Mr Howe.

Do yourself a favour Eddie, during this international break. Let Mad Dog take control of the warm weather trip and get yourself and the family away for a few days break.

Unlike Kevin Keegan, you don’t seem to have quite the same emotional release valve that he had. I think the break will do you the world of good.

Do not let the haters win.

Stay loyal to Eddie Howe.

I firmly believe he is still the man to bring long awaited success to Tyneside.