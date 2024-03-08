News

BBC Sport pundit and Bria Keely have very different ideas on what will happen with Newcastle United

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Monday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to follow up their 3-0 Premier League victory against Wolves.

Pointing out to BBC Sport what he sees as the relevant situations of the two clubs, is Chris Sutton getting it right this time?

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport – 8 March 2024:

“How can anyone accurately predict Chelsea versus Newcastle, given the inconsistency we have seen from both teams recently?

“Which Chelsea team will turn up, and which Newcastle side will we see? The Magpies bounced back from a bad defeat at Arsenal by beating Wolves, but they have not won back-to-back league games since the start of December.

“I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve backed Chelsea at home, and been wrong, but surely they are going to win again at Stamford Bridge before the end of the season?

“I went with the law of averages when I picked a Newcastle home victory last week, so hopefully the same method will work again with Chelsea this time.

“Prediction: Chelsea 2 Newcastle 1”

Interesting to look back at exactly what Chris Sutton had to say before that comfortable 3-0 win over Wolves, ahead of that match the BBC Sport pundit said about Newcastle United ‘…they haven’t won any of their past four games at St James’ Park. That has to change if Eddie Howe is going to keep his job.’

The thing is, it was very misleading AND still is.

The fact is that Newcastle United before last that Wolves game had played only three of their last ten matches at home, in all competitions.

Eddie Howe’s team actually go into Monday night’s match having won five of their last six way games!

Their last ten results now home and away, in all competitions, have produced six wins, two draws and only two defeats. those only two losses these past ten weeks have been against title chasers Man City and Arsenal.

The BBC Sport pundit talks of ‘lack of consistency’ at Newcastle United but these results the last couple of months, these last 10 matches, are surely very consistent. Only losing to what I believe are the best two teams in the Premier League.

Also making match predictions this weekend, alongside the BBC Sport pundit, is Bria Keely.

She is a Manchester City fan from Cheshire and went to University in Newcastle, where she started writing songs and then formed the band Better Joy.

Her prediction (hope!) for Monday night’s match is very different to that of former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton.

Bria Keely declaring:

“Chelsea are not doing too great at the moment but I actually just prefer Newcastle as a club.

“I went to university there and went to a few games at St James’ Park and even though this is an away game I am still going to back the Geordies.

“Prediction: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 2”