Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after win over Wolves

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s dominant win over Wolves.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics almost totally absent.

Instead, pretty much just about the actual football.

How Newcastle United performed…

A lot to debate in this game.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, Wolves fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘Bad day at the office for Wolves.

Newcastle dominated the midfield and deserved the points.

We did not help ourselves with some woeful defending for the first 2 goals.

Hopefully Neto, Gomes, Hwang and Sa will be back next week as their replacements today simply weren’t good enough.

But well played Newcastle. You outplayed us. Simple.’

‘Howe got it spot on today, credit where it is due. Well done the Toon.’

‘The opposition were nowt special tho.’

‘Eddie seems like a really nice chap but he wont be there after this season. The toons will probably poach ETH.’

‘Disappointed with the result because it’s such a long drive home but the welcome and friendliness from the Geordies is second to none.

Me and my son went to the Wetherspoons ( The Keel Row ) along with my sister & brother in law and sat with 4 Newcastle fans who made us so welcome.

The Northeast of England is brilliant.

Up the Wolves.’

‘Much more like it. Amazing how having 2 or 3 lads back from injury has made the difference. Howe’s subs worked perfectly. Push on for a euro place!’

‘Hopefully you carry on winning especially in the FA CUP

Get to the final and meet us.’

‘Newcastle looking more like their old selves when they press as a team , rather than individuals. Bruno man of the match.’

‘Not a scintilating performance from NUFC, however well measured in both tactics and overall game plan. EH anticipated how Wolves would be forced to play without their regular forward line. He also had the added advantage of now being able to make late effective substitutions to see the game out, due to players returning from injury.’

‘Well done Newcastle, you deserved the win but I’m proud with the effort we put in in the second half.

Also well done Manny Singh Kang, walked 195 miles to get to the game to raise money for dementia charity. What a boss. Next time you visit Wolves, give his Samosas a try Geordies.’

‘Blimey, the way Wolves have been playing lately, I didn’t expect them to get a pasting. Fair play Toon.’

‘So pleased we’ve got Gordon. Typical Scousers, biting the hand that feeds them. Oh well, your loss, you got what you wanted. Decent result, hard fought but we’ll take it. Got a soft spot for Wolves so hope they do okay this season, keep going! Best of luck for the rest of the season. Europe is still in our own hands, fingers crossed we can get there!’

‘Great win for Newcastle against a tricky Wolves side, definitely still in with a shout of European football next year.’

‘What a difference having a few of your squad available, still missing four starters of pope tonali joelinton and Wilson.

Newcastle looked totally at ease with the wolves team that are attack minded and comfortable on the ball. Easy win.’

‘Gary O’Neil has done almost as good a job at Wolves as Howe has at Newcastle!’

‘What a difference Willock has made to the midfield.

Longstaff is still basic, just before 90 mins Bruno obviously played a pass and go and Longstaff defaulted to the pass back, didn’t even see the pass back to play Bruno in… Bruno’s expression said it all.

Goals for Isak and Gordon, and Tino, should set us up nicely into a run of winnable games, just hope Trips is ok.’

‘(Liverpool fan) That was a welcome win for Newcastle. It takes the pressure off Eddie Howe for now. But for how long?’

‘Disappointing for the Wolves but it has been a tough six days including the attritional win over Brighton in the FA Cup. Game too far today. But a great season however you look at it from our perspective. Dumping the 2 Albions out of the FA cup particularly pleasurable. Well done Toon. Maybe we see you at Wembley in the FA cup semi or final.’

‘Think its odds on Howe wont be there this time next year.’

Eddie gets to stay another week, Staveley cancelled today’s taxi.’

‘all the Taxis are parked at the Stadium of Light

ready for a pick up.’

‘Imagine spending all that oil money just to beat mid table teams. Sandcastle still think they can qualify for Europe lol when they bottle against big teams.’

‘I don’t see Newcastle as a top side, ffp what it is now they vsnnot buy their way to it like Man City have, their fan base is literally pinned into the NE, I always think Sunderland are a much better supported club whenever i have been that way. That aside thought today we were poor by our standards, two unlucky deflections presenting goals, just wasn’t our day today, we move on.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Saturday 2 March 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 14, Gordon 33, Livramento 90+2

Wolves:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 56% (37%) Newcastle 44% (63%)

Total shots were Wolves 12 (5) Newcastle 14 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Tim Robinson

Crowd: 52,206 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 52), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Miley 70), Murphy (Almiron 70), Gordon (Anderson 90+3), Isak (Barnes 70)

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

