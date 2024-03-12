Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Chelsea defeat

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s 3-2 defeat at Chelsea.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics almost totally absent.

Instead, pretty much just about the actual football.

How Newcastle United performed, or didn’t…

A lot to debate in this game.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, Chelsea fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Krafth, Murphy, Anderson, White, Miley.

This is a Championship level bench. Newcastle have big problems with the depth of the squad.’

‘They have got plenty missing. Tonali, trippier, Wilson, Barnes, Hall, joelinton, Pope.’

‘And bigger problems in Not being able to attract the really top players they need. The simple truth is Newcastle are rightly viewed as a team without a recent history. And that holds no sway with the best in the world.’

‘Several of the first choices aren’t much better, ie Botman, Schar, Burn, Almiron, Longstaff. How this shower collectively got anywhere near the Champions League last season beggars belief.’

‘it will take time to get into the europe slots on a regular basis.’

‘Ridiculous amount of money 3

Controversial money 2’

‘Fans have no control over ownership and stay loyal to their club just like all fans do.’

‘Just cheat like city. Nothing is going to happen to them. Premier league will punish Forest. Its all corrupt.’

‘Newcastle fans need to wake up. Eddie Howe massively overarchived last season and this season they are back to normal yet they think they are team to compete for euro places.’

‘When did playing a season with all the players you signed available to you equate to overachieving?’

‘Two of the richest football clubs in the world with the most bang average player in the teams.’

‘Tactically poor from Howe who can’t seem to get away results (ED: NUFC had won five of their last six away games before Monday…). Toon lacked physicality and energy (again) ,Chelsea deserved the win.’

‘Good win for Chelsea’s kids , can’t remember the last time they went a whole game with out winning a corner, very strange.

As for Newcastle, all this nonsense about getting rid of Howe, its just that nonsense , just like West Ham fans wanting Moyes out.’

‘Compared to the Liverpool v City game on Sunday, the game tonight really lacked any kind of quality. Both Chelsea and Newcastle are a long way from really competing for any silverware.’

‘Howe has had one full mostly injury-free season and finished 4th and reached a cup final. He has had three-quarters of a season hugely disrupted by injuries and suspensions and is currently placing 10th, with no more games against the top 4 to face, still in the Cup and reached quarter-final of the Carabao.

Most Newcastle fans, and I believe the owners, have already made their judgement.’

‘Looks like Newcastle will miss out on Europe altogether. Not what you expect from the world’s richest club.’

‘(Man City fan) It’s impossible to score goals, earn points, and win games with money. The reality is that if a manager doesn’t have the right people to do the job, then it may take a lot of money to solve the problem. I’m not bothered because it’s not my money; it’s none of my business. I’m just a football fan.’

‘Really enjoyed the game – 5 goals, what’s not to like?! – from two clubs with opposite problems in some ways, NUFC few players fit due to loads of injuries and CFC with a very large squad that needs time to settle.

Leave all the ‘Oil, money etc’ nonsense spouted by the righteous (who can’t name any club or company that is spiritually magnificent),

and enjoy the games.’

‘Think NUFC are doing ok with what they have, though they have been very forgiving and loyal to a few players for maybe a bit too long. They need some top drawer quality, but no doubt Howe knows that, and he seems the kind of coach a club would be lucky to have.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 – Monday 11 March 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 43, Murphy 90

Chelsea:

Jackson 6, Palmer 57, Mudryk 76

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (42%) Newcastle 55% (58%)

Total shots were Chelsea 12 (7) Newcastle 11 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 8 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 0 (0) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn (Krafth 69), Longstaff, Bruno (White 81), Willock (Miley 80), Almiron (Anderson 69), Gordon (Murphy 36), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett

(Doesn’t sound good on Anthony Gordon – Read HERE)

(Watch official Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 match highlights HERE – All 5 goals and how did that go in?)

(Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports