Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after Manchester City defeat

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester City.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics almost totally absent.

Instead, pretty much just about the actual football.

How Newcastle United performed, or didn’t…

A lot to debate in this game.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, Manchester City fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘Man City played well, there are about 115 reasons for that.

Newcastle had two chances and did not take them.

Two deflections to nil, that’s the way it goes.’

‘We got two deflections but were in control. If I was a Newcastle fan I would be disappointed that Isaks touch was so poor today and Bruno isolated by our movements. Fair play to Howe who’s substitutions were positive. Foden excellent again.’

‘Don’t mind City but my god has the Pep Guardiola revolution made football in general more boring.’

‘Well oil be damned.

Plastic beats human rights.

Who can celebrate this being on their Saturday night TV.’

‘Don’t be too downhearted you beat city in the final in 1955, your last trophy,Churchill was pm, Slim Whitman was topping the charts and petrol was 2 p a litre.’

‘Without doubt Newcastle are the most thuggish team in the league and I suggest statistics prove it.’

‘(Liverpool fan) If Newcastle want to win a trophy then my advice is for them to qualify for the Europa Conference League.’

‘What happened to Newcastle? They started so well last year and just haven’t kicked on.’

‘213 injuries. And a suspension.’

‘Because we cannot buy players because of the restrictions on teams. Unlike Man City who I hope get hammered for points for all the money they have spent along with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal. See the fa are only doing smaller clubs Everton and Forest because if they get something wrong the rich clubs will bankrupt them.’

‘They are not trying to buy success, unlike today’s opponents.’

‘I know it was Man City that they were playing, still, based off today’s performance, Newcastle seem to be back to being the Newcastle that existed before the Saudis took over.

No excuses about injuries please, every team has had them this season.’

‘Okay, so losing half the squad to injuries is no excuse anymore. Got it.’

‘I cant wait for FFP to catch up with City, its long overdue.’

‘Solid win for City and tbf Newcastle didn’t look to be out of sight to have ago and give City a good game. Bit of a shame the goals came in from deflections. Some games can be cruel when trying their best but be defeated by unfortunate goals.’

‘Goodness me how many empty seats at this game?’

‘So the player who should have been send off against Liverpool goes and scores two lucky deflections today thanks to Team Manchester (Manc loving officials and VAR).’

‘Make no mistake, Man City are better than Newcastle and will be for a few years to come yet. But they didn’t win today because they were better than Newcastle, they won today because they were luckier than Newcastle.

Newcastle didn’t play too badly, no-one worse than a 6/10, but to win this kind of game you need everything to go your way, and you need your striker to be 100% match sharp.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 16 March 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City:

Silva 13, 31

Possession was Man City 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were Man City 16 Newcastle 2

Shots on target were Man City 5 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 11 Newcastle 2

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Man City:

Dubravaka, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Botman (Krafth 83), Burn (Hall 62), Bruno, Longstaff (Miley 62), Willock (Anderson 62), Gordon (Almiron 62), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett

