Opinion

Awayday Blues and Reds

I penned my first article for The Mag last season, regarding Newcastle United domestic cup semi-finals and how much of a great occasion they are.

Telling my kids that they need to get used to them under the new ownership.

I find myself writing a second article after our poor display against Chelsea on Monday night.

I’m not going to slate Eddie Howe and the lads as I think they are doing a fantastic job to be within touching distance of European competition, considering all the injuries and makeshift squads.

Also, as it stands, at least a minimum of two cup quarter-finals this season (as well as the League Cup final 13 months ago). For me that’s nothing short of a minor miracle. We all would have taken that in November 2021 when Eddie Howe took over.

This could easily have been our first season back in the prem after another relegation. Having said that, personally I look at criticism on a game-by-game basis and Monday night just wasn’t good enough.

After the final whistle, my thoughts turned to how poor our record seems to be at Stamford Bridge and also away at some of the other top teams.

Personally, I love a good stat. So much so me and my son try to out-do each other messaging with the better stat.

I’m not talking the type of stat the national media bend and distort (although the truth) to make something look either positive or negative. We know how they work and generally look to the negatives where Newcastle is concerned. You just have to read Dale

Thompson’s articles on lies, damn lies and statistics on The Mag, to understand what lengths the national media will go to, just to put a negative slant on all things NUFC.

My thoughts were – we are generally poor results wise when it comes to Premier League games at Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man United.

So, are we actually that bad?

Well, our all-time away Premier League record against these five clubs reads: –

Played 139 W 8 D 28 L 103

Bad? That record is nothing short of criminal.

Yes, these five clubs financially have had the upper hand on us at least since the turn of the century. Yes, these five clubs have had some great teams and won many titles between them.

However, they all have had some mediocre teams in that time, like Monday night.

Chelsea were at best average and we still contrived to play poorly and come away with zero points.

Some statistics are just unavoidable and head scratching at the same time.

If we are ever going to compete with these teams, we need to start and turn these visits into three

points.

I believe it will come and in the not-too-distant future.

I can’t wait for the days when we are winning at these grounds on a regular basis sending “aal the lads & lasses” home “aal wi’ smilin’ faces”.

It probably still won’t stop the national media putting a negative slant on Newcastle statistics but who’d care when the only stat that matters is the notch in the W column.

Howay the Lads!