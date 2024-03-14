Opinion

As a Newcastle United supporter – Getting an education from these Sunderland fans

As a Newcastle United fans, I also like to keep abreast of what is happening from a Wearside persuasion, so I thoroughly enjoy observing what Sunderland fans are having to say on their online forums.

Especially at the minute, in the midst of their latest “seeyx ina rowa ya’knaa’s marra”.

I get to learn all sorts of unusual and hilarious words, terms and phrases, so I thought I might share some of the regular and latest pearlers.

One of my favourites is MLF. This is a ‘massive lads-fan’. When they spell it in lower case it’s mlf, and with my eyesight not being as good as it once was I was getting it confused with ‘milf’, which would have taken us in a very different direction…

This week, I learned that a ‘hammy’ is usually a 2-3 week minimum injury. A hammy is mackem for a hamstring.

The red and white natives aren’t at all happy with their current ‘Model’. This word gets used all the time to describe their owners and the running of the playing side of their club.

As Kraftwerk might say “It’s a model and it’s not looking good.”

Life in the ‘Champo’ (EFL Championship) has been miserable for the Lads-fans since the sacking of Tony ‘Mogga’ Mowbray in December.

It’s as if the recent halcyon days of third tier play-offs and Pizza Cup finals at ‘Wembo’ have been forgotten. Yes folks, Wembo is mackem for Wembley.

I sometimes wonder if the “wheese keys a theese” supporters from the 1980s and 90s are being phased out by a new breed in Sunderland.

Of course, even the name Sunderland itself has been changed. It is now Sunlun, if you want to get with it 2020s style.

Even player nicknames seem to end in an o. North Shields lad Anthony Patterson is referred to as ‘Patto’. All the Pattersons in Shields are nicknamed Patta.

Whenever Newcastle get a ‘penna’ (penalty) it is never deserved.

The lads and lasses who work with them will probably know some other strange and amusing words and sayings that the Sunderland fans come out with.

If so, please share in the comments section below, but remember, it’s just a bit of fun.