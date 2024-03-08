News

Anthony Gordon only days away from first England call up? Eddie Howe asked the question

In 25 Premier League starts this season, plus one PL sub appearance, Anthony Gordon has had 14 direct goal involvements, scoring nine and getting five assists.

That is an average of better than a direct goal involvement every two starts in the Premier League this season.

Anthony Gordon is also showing his versatility when playing through the middle when asked to, scoring United’s goal at Blackburn last week, when playing as centre-forward after Isak was subbed. The same against Arsenal at St James’ Park when United won 1-0 back in November.

The Newcastle United star also played as the main striker last summer when named player of the tournament as England under 21s won the under 21s Euros (see above).

You can’t help but think (know for sure!) that if Anthony Gordon had been playing for a London club such as Chelsea or Tottenham, he would have already made the full England squad.

With the European Championships now only three months away, Gareth Southgate will next week name his final England squad before the end of this Premier League season, for the March get together and friendlies.

Any players who are yet to be selected by Southgate, you have to think that for them to have any chance to be on the plane to Germany, they will need to be named in this March squad.

Eddie Howe has today been asked about how close Anthony Gordon now is to getting the call and making the senior England squad, the Newcastle United boss as quoted by The Northern Echo – 8 March 2024:

“I don’t know how close he is.

“That is for Gareth to talk about, not me.

However, his form this season has been consistent and I think that is what Gareth will be looking for, consistent performances above a certain level.

“He will be looking for goals and assists from his wingers and he has delivered that as well.

“I think he is in a really good place.

“I would say to him, don’t focus on England, focus on your club form.

“Keep doing the right things with us and everything else will take care of itself.

“Anthony has done that and I don’t think he has been distracted at any time.

“He has kept looking at the short term and is very motivated to play every minute of every game, which I love about him.

“His career is in a good place.

“For someone so young, he has had so many really good experiences… and that is not always positive experiences. His experience at Everton will definitely have strengthened him.

“That was difficult for him and it was difficult year last year.

“He has left Liverpool and that is a big thing for someone so young.

“He has just had a baby and anyone who goes through that experience as a young man knows what effect that can have on your life and psychology.

“He has some really good things in his life which keep him stable, motivated to do well and fingers crossed, he can continue his form.”