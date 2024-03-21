News

Anthony Gordon – No disrespect to Scotland but…

Anthony Gordon has had an outstanding season so far.

A record of better than one direct goal assist every other game in the Premier League.

Nine PL goals and five PL assists for Anthony Gordon starring for Newcastle United in not the easiest of seasons for Eddie Howe and his playing squad, with injuries decimating the last five months or so.

On a personal level though, the Anthony Gordon performances have stood out even more, as he has really stepped up and has been arguably Newcastle’s player of the season up to this point.

So much so, even Gareth Southgate has been forced at last to give the NUFC winger his chance.

England take on Brazil on Saturday before hosting Belgium on Tuesday, both games at Wembley.

This get together and friendlies are the last time Gareth Southgate works has his players with him, before he names his training squad in May ahead of the European Championships in Germany.

Scotland had been trying to tempt Anthony Gordon to commit to them, as he qualifies through his grandparents.

Anthony Gordon asked about whether he had considered choosing Scotland over England:

“It was never a thought for me.

“That is no disrespect to Scotland at all…

“I have been tunnel vision on playing for England since I was five or six years old and nothing could ever shake that off.

“I would never forgive myself if I didn’t get to this point.

“It has been a dream I have had since I was so young and nothing else has ever entered my mind.

“I don’t think I have ever been as consistent in my career so far [as I am now with Newcastle United].

“If you aren’t doing that, you aren’t going to get into this team.

“I’m quite thankful for that as I get to show a great account of myself now.

“Maybe if I had come in earlier it would have been a bit too early.

“It is all in good time.

“From the outside trying to break into it, you know you have to be really consistent and on your best form to even get near the squad, because of the level that’s around me in my positions.

“I have been able to do that this year.

“Now I’m just relishing it and I get to train and stuff and the standard is so high, I’m learning from the best players in the country.”