News

Anthony Gordon injury situation – England and Newcastle United update late Wednesday

All eyes on Anthony Gordon.

The winger subbed off on 36 minutes on Monday night and looking in a lot of pain, when the physio was trying to see whether he could carry on.

After the match, Eddie Howe said (see below) that it was an issue with the winger’s knee but that the player had said he didn’t think the problem was caused by one of the opposition, instead, it was just something that he’d felt was there during the match.

Tuesday saw media reports saying that their information was that the day after the match, the Anthony Gordon knee injury was found to be not as bad as first feared and that he would be assessed at the training ground this week.

Now late on Wednesday afternoon, an even more positive update via the media.

Craig Hope has a very decent past record with his reporting on injury and fitness information. The man from The Mail now saying that he has been informed that Anthony Gordon appears to have avoided any serious knee injury AND he could even be ok to be involved at Man City on Saturday with Newcastle United. The NUFC winger also potentially ok to join up with the England squad, if Gareth Southgate names him in his upcoming squad.

The Newcastle United season appears now to rest pretty much on this FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday at Man City and just our luck, obvious replacement for Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes missing Chelsea with a ‘minor hamstring injury’ and a big doubt as well for this next game. So if Gordon could be involved at the Etihad, it would be a massive boost for Eddie Howe.

Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate on Thursday names his last England squad before they meet up next for June warm up matches before the Euros and Anthony Gordon had surely played himself into contention to be named in tomorrow’s squad, which you felt he very much needed to be, if he was to make the plane to Germany this summer for the Euros.

Ironically, it is very likely then that tomorrow’s naming of the England squad could well also tell us whether Anthony Gordon is set to be ok for Newcastle United on Saturday.

It was only last month that Gordon was forced off with an ankle injury at half-time against Luton and left St James’ Park on crutches, wearing a protective boot. Only to then, with not a single journalist having a clue, turn up the following weekend at Forest and star in a 3-2 away win, playing the full match until subbed after two minutes of added time at the very end.

Eddie Howe asked after the final whistle about the Anthony Gordon first half substitution and injury at Stamford Bridge:

“I can’t really add too much to it, other than the fact that it is a knee injury.

“It was strange.

“There was no mechanism, or moment when he felt it, it was just there in the game according to Anthony and he was in quite a bit of pain.

“We don’t quite know how bad it is.

“We fear it’s not looking too good.

“He is in a lot of pain but it is early days.

“I think it was quite early in the game but there there was no moment where he felt the injury, just that a pain was there.

“We sent someone over to the far side of the pitch because he didn’t look like he was moving right.

“Eventually he succumbed to the injury.”