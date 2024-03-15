News

Anthony Gordon gets all emotional giving injury update – Words can’t describe what it means to to be honest

Anthony Gordon has been Newcastle United’s player of the season.

Nine Premier League goals and five PL assists already this season, yet another brilliant signing by Eddie Howe.

However, it looked like this season could be coming to a very abrupt ending for Anthony Gordon.

On Monday night, forced off during the Chelsea game with what looked potentially a serious knee injury.

However, as this week has progressed, increasingly positive media claims had suggested the outlook wasn’t as bad as feared. Indeed, even a possibility of Anthony Gordon available for Man City on Saturday.

With the England squad getting announced at 2pm, this added further intrigue yesterday (Thursday).

Journalists reporting that the England camp had been in touch ahead of the squad announcement, to see what the position exactly was, with injury / availability for the winger. The clear message was, if Anthony Gordon was going to be available, he was going to be named in this vital England squad, the last get together before June and the England warm up for the Euros in Germany. Whilst for Newcastle United fans, for Gordon to have any chance of playing on Saturday, he surely had to be named by Gareth Southgate in his England squad.

The rest is history.

Southgate named Anthony Gordon in his England squad and following the announcement, an emotional 23 year old Gordon reflected on his first senior international call up and a very up and down week with Newcastle United.

Anthony Gordon speaking to NUFC TV:

“Words can’t describe what it (first senior England call up) means to to be honest.

“It is what I’ve been working my whole life for.

“To get the call up is incredible.

“I found out about an hour before training [on Thursday] through a text message.

“I was over the moon.

“It has been a really up and down and weird couple of days.

“I was looking forward to the Chelsea game so much

“I knew it was a big opportunity for me.

“Monday Night Football, two teams who are fighting each other, a big occasion.

“Then in the game I picked up a slight injury, which made me panic a lot at the time.

“When I had those feelings I was just praying it wasn’t serious… and thankfully for me, it wasn’t.

“The day after the game I came into training and it didn’t feel bad at all, it hadn’t swelled up.

“I was really confident then.

“I know my own body and so I sort of knew in that moment I was fine.”