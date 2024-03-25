News

Anthony Gordon breaks 14 year record – I have got a taste now

Anthony Gordon became the first player in fourteen years to make his debut for England, while playing for Newcastle United.

The 17 November 2010 saw Andy Carroll start in a 2-1 home defeat to France at Wembley.

Nineteen days later Mike Ashley sacked Chris Hughton because he was resisting pressure from the owner to sell Andy Carroll in the upcoming January 2011 transfer window.

Alan Pardew replaced Chris Hughton as Newcastle United manager on 9 December 2010, he stated categorically that there was no way Andy Carroll would be sold in January.

On 31 January 2011, Mike Ashley sold Andy Carroll to Liverpool for £35m.

Back to the present day and England debutant Anthony Gordon now with realistic hopes of Germany and the Newcastle United owners, not set, hopefully, on sacking Eddie Howe and selling off Gordon.

Anthony Gordon reflecting on his excellent debut for England against Brazil:

“I am quite hard on myself, so I wanted to score and win.

“If I think like that, I can’t do myself any harm.

“I know I played well but I hope for more.

“It was not quite how I envisaged it but it was still an amazing day for me and I relished every minute of it.

“I have got a taste now, so I want more.

“Gareth [Southgate] was really pleased for me.

“I think he was happy with my performance, which is always a good thing.

“It was chaotic when I came off [for Newcastle at Chelsea on 11 March] and I didn’t know what was going to happen.

“Everything was up in the air.

“But I was really fortunate to miss out on any injury and I got to live the best day of my life.”

Potential route to Germany 2024 European Championships for Anthony Gordon:

England friendly:

Tuesday 26 March 2024 – England v Belgium (7.45pm) Channel 4

Newcastle United confirmed Premier League matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Wednesday 24 April 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (8pm)

Saturday 27 April 2024 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd (3pm)

Newcastle United fixtures, including to be confirmed matches:

Saturday 4 May 2024 – Burnley v Newcastle

Saturday 11 May 2024 – Newcastle v Brighton

Sunday 19 May 2024 – Brentford v Newcastle (4pm)

***Man U v Newcastle waiting for rearranged date

Wednesday 22 May 2024 – Tottenham v Newcastle (at MCG – Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Friday 24 May 2024 – A-League All Stars team v Newcastle (at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne)

Monday 3 June 2024 – England v Bosnia & Herzegovina friendly (St James’ Park)

Friday 7 June 2024 – England v Iceland friendly (Wembley)

Sunday 16 June 2024 – England v Serbia – First group match at Euros (Gelsenkirchen)