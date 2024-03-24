News

Anthony Gordon books plane for Germany – Newcastle United star tops England ratings

Anthony Gordon was player of the tournament as he led the England under 21s to European Championships glory last summer in that younger age group competition.

Making his senior debut on Saturday night against very high quality opposition in Brazil, the Newcastle United star is surely now heading to Germany and hopefully getting the chance to play a part and make it Euro triumphs two summers in a row in England colours.

The match may have ended England 0 Brazil 1 but a real personal success for Anthony Gordon, as the footballing public have acknowledged…

England player ratings v Brazil – Voted by BBC Sport visitors:

5.71 Anthony Gordon

5.58 Bellingham

5.43 Rice

5.34 Konsa

5.33 Mainoo

5.29 Watkins

5.15 Bowen

5.02 Pickford

5.00 Maguire

4.75 Foden

4.71 Walker

4.67 Stones

4.06 Rashford

4.03 Gallagher

3.95 Gomez

3.88 Dunk

3.17 Chilwell

Yes, Anthony Gordon at the very top when fans voted for their England player ratings via BBC Sport.

Maybe the highest compliment is to say that Anthony Gordon looked in no way out of place alongside the likes of Bellingham, Foden and Rice.

Gordon’s man of the match performance all the more impressive considering he was paired with the woeful Chilwell on the left side.

Honestly, if the likes of Chilwell and Gallagher didn’t play for a favoured club such as Chelsea, they wouldn’t get remotely close to playing for England.

The defending was terrible at times and Brazil should have scored at least a couple of goals before they got their late winner.

At the other end, Watkins looks out of his depth at this level and no wonder Callum Wilson was Kane’s understudy at the Qatar World Cup 15 months ago. As well as hoping of course that Kane can be available to start this summer in Germany, Southgate must also be pinning his hopes on the Newcastle United number nine returning to full fitness to be part of his Euros squad as well.

As for Anthony Gordon, you couldn’t have had a greater contrast last night than when Marcus Rashford replaced him. Gordon had been non-stop running with the ball and tracking back, busting a gut to impress. Then Rashford comes on wearing gloves(!) and just as is the case so often when he plays for Man U, he looks like he simply can’t be bothered.

It will be a travesty if the likes of Rashford went to Germany and Anthony Gordon didn’t. Thankfully, just in the nick of time, Gordon finally given his chance by gormless Gareth and even he (surely???) can’t fail to select the Newcastle United winger for this upcoming tournament.

Stats via BBC Sport:

England 0 Brazil 1 – Saturday 23 March 7pm:

Goals:

England:

Brazil:

Endrick 80

Possession was England 53% Brazil 47%

Total shots were England 14 Brazil 14

Shots on target were England 3 Brazil 5

Corners were England 7 Brazil 2

Referee: Artur Manuel Soares Dias

England team v Brazil:

Pickford, Walker (Konsa 20), Stones, Maguire (Dunk 67), Chilwell (Gomez 67), Gallagher (Mainoo 75), Rice, Foden, Bellingham (Bowen 67), Gordon (Rashford 75), Watkins