Alan Shearer is spot on with what has to happen at Newcastle United now

Alan Shearer watched on as Manchester City won 2-0.

Two Silva shots taking cruel deflections to put the home side in control.

Along with all other Newcastle United fans, Alan Shearer knowing that this was a very likely final scoreline. However, the manner of the goals rubbing extra salt into the wound.

With thoughts turning to what happens now, the NUFC legend has a very clear idea of what will happen moving forward AND indeed, what needs to happen.

Alan Shearer speaking after Newcastle United’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup to BBC Sport:

“Manchester City are 38 games unbeaten here [at the Etihad].

“When you are the opposing team coming here, you have to take [that into account].

“Isak had chances in both halves, nothing. Dan Burn gave up a chance to shoot.

“You have to take those half chances to get any chance of a result.

“This season has been tough for Newcastle.

“However, there have been mitigating circumstances.

“The injuries, especially to Nick Pope and Joelinton. They miss both of those players a lot.

“Eddie Howe still has plenty of credit in the bank.

“Whatever happens this season, whether they finish mid-table or qualify for Europe, Eddie Howe will be Newcastle’s manager next season.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 16 March 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City:

Silva 13, 31

Possession was Man City 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were Man City 16 Newcastle 2

Shots on target were Man City 5 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 11 Newcastle 2

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Man City:

Dubravaka, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Botman (Krafth 83), Burn (Hall 62), Bruno, Longstaff (Miley 62), Willock (Anderson 62), Gordon (Almiron 62), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports