Alan Shearer is spot on with what has to happen at Newcastle United now
Alan Shearer watched on as Manchester City won 2-0.
Two Silva shots taking cruel deflections to put the home side in control.
Along with all other Newcastle United fans, Alan Shearer knowing that this was a very likely final scoreline. However, the manner of the goals rubbing extra salt into the wound.
With thoughts turning to what happens now, the NUFC legend has a very clear idea of what will happen moving forward AND indeed, what needs to happen.
Alan Shearer speaking after Newcastle United’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup to BBC Sport:
“Manchester City are 38 games unbeaten here [at the Etihad].
“When you are the opposing team coming here, you have to take [that into account].
“Isak had chances in both halves, nothing. Dan Burn gave up a chance to shoot.
“You have to take those half chances to get any chance of a result.
“This season has been tough for Newcastle.
“However, there have been mitigating circumstances.
“The injuries, especially to Nick Pope and Joelinton. They miss both of those players a lot.
“Eddie Howe still has plenty of credit in the bank.
“Whatever happens this season, whether they finish mid-table or qualify for Europe, Eddie Howe will be Newcastle’s manager next season.”
Stats via BBC Sport:
Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 16 March 5.30pm:
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Man City:
Silva 13, 31
Possession was Man City 72% Newcastle 28%
Total shots were Man City 16 Newcastle 2
Shots on target were Man City 5 Newcastle 1
Corners were Man City 11 Newcastle 2
Referee: Simon Hooper
Newcastle team v Man City:
Dubravaka, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Botman (Krafth 83), Burn (Hall 62), Bruno, Longstaff (Miley 62), Willock (Anderson 62), Gordon (Almiron 62), Isak
Unused subs:
Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett
(I’ll tell you the exact moment when Newcastle United went out of the FA Cup – Read HERE)
(Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)
Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:
Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports
Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk