News

Alan Shearer gets caught up in the debate of extending St James’ Park or moving elsewhere

The debate continues on St James’ Park, whether it will (can?) be significantly increased in terms of capacity or whether a move to a new location, with now Alan Shearer joining the conversation.

The Newcastle United legend making his feelings clear.

Like the vast majority of Newcastle fans, Alan Shearer would love for NUFC to continue at St James’ Park if at all possible.

However, if there was to be a new stadium on a new site, then the former number nine believing Newcastle United can’t stray far.

Alan Shearer talking on The Rest is Football podcast about the ongoing debate of whether St James’ Park will be (can be?) significantly extended, or whether a brand new stadium will be built on another site:

“One of the best things about St James’ Park is its position,

“It is so close to the city centre.

“So if they (Newcastle United owners) were going to extend it, fine.

“But if they were going to build a new one, it has to be pretty much next door, or really close, because that’s why we generate such a great atmosphere.

“It is so iconic and it is in the city centre, so if it is going to be a new stadium then it has to be pretty much next door to where it is, or certainly not far away.”