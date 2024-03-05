News

Alan Shearer explains the choice of this Newcastle United pair

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including two who played pivotal roles at St James’ Park against Wolves.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Alphonse Areola (West Ham)

“A superb penalty save, plus eight other stops. He’s my goalkeeper for the second week running.”

Ben White (Arsenal)

“Another goal and another top performance from the defender.”

Fabian Schar (Newcastle)

“Sturdy at the back and really played his part in Newcastle’s forward play.”

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

“A defensive rock who played a huge part in the clean sheet that meant Liverpool only needed that one opening at the end to grab the win.”

Edson Alvarez (West Ham)

“A really impressive performance, capped off by a deserved late goal. He could prove to be a bargain.”

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

“Instrumental in everything good for Newcastle.”

Phil Foden (Man City)

“Now City’s go-to player, scoring two more great goals.”

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

“A captain’s performance. He set the tone with his early opener and kept Arsenal pushing for more and more goals in that first half.”

Harry Wilson (Fulham)

“Top performance and a nicely-taken goal, helping Fulham secure back-to-back victories.”

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

“His all-round game was superb and he was inches away from a hat-trick after hitting the post as well as scoring twice.”

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

“That goal was massive for Liverpool. He is now delivering in big moments.”

Manager: Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

“Another big goal tally from the Gunners. No one will want to face them at the moment.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Saturday 2 March 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 14, Gordon 33, Livramento 90+2

Wolves:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 56% (37%) Newcastle 44% (63%)

Total shots were Wolves 12 (5) Newcastle 14 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Tim Robinson

Crowd: 52,206 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 52), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Miley 70), Murphy (Almiron 70), Gordon (Anderson 90+3), Isak (Barnes 70)

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports