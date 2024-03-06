News

After embarrassing Sir Jim Ratcliffe comments – Paul Barber puts him right on Dan Ashworth

It was two weeks ago when Sir Jim Ratcliffe went public (see below) about his attempts to take Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United.

The Man U minority shareholder insisting he wouldn’t get ‘dragged into’ talking about Newcastle United insisting on proper negotiated compensation to cut short Ashworth’s gardening leave.

Then he did exactly that, very much talking about Newcastle United not willing to roll over and let him (Sir Jim Ratcliffe) and Man U take liberties.

The minority Man U shareholder an absolute embarrassment with his spoilt child tantrum, as United won’t just let him get his own way on the cheap.

Anyway, Sir Jim Ratcliffe now schooled as to what the reality is with the Dan Ashworth situation…

That Manchester United and Ratcliffe can’t just bully their way to get what they want, that they have to do things properly and professionally, just as Newcastle United did when taking on Dan Ashworth, paying an amount of money that Brighton found acceptable that released Ashworth from his contractual period of gardening leave.

Brighton CEO Paul Barber talking to The Athletic about Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his targeting of Dan Ashworth for Manchester United – 6 March 2024:

“I like Dan a lot.

“He is a friend and I enjoyed working with him, but in an area like technical director, Dan will be very aware that he was paid whatever he was paid at Newcastle and they had a notice period to protect him, and he will be very aware that it goes both ways because he went through it with us. And so then the ball is in Manchester United’s court. If they decide they will pay it and accelerate him joining, that’s their choice.

“Gardening leave? I keep joking with Dan that if he does any more he’ll be the most skilled landscape gardener in the country, but that’s the nature of our business. If clubs are going to take each other’s staff, then there has to be financial compensation to shorten the notice period, or they have got to expect there is going to be a long wait.

“And the long wait is designed to protect our processes, our targets, our thinking.

“It’s only fair and Dan is a very fair guy.

“He will be the first to accept that this is the way it is and the ball is in Sir Jim’s (Ratcliffe’s) court.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe so transparently trying to say and do anything he can to get the Man U fans thinking he is their best mate, the game-changer.

The Man U part-owner showing his own arrogance matches the club he is now part of and much of their fanbase.

Ratcliffe believing he can just bully anybody and get his own way.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe speaking about wanting to employ Dan Ashworth at Manchester United – 21 February 2024:

“I think it [the compensation Newcastle United are asking for to cut short the contractual gardening leave] is a bit silly, personally.

“I wont get dragged into that.

“What I do think is completely absurd, is suggesting a man who is really good at his job, sits in his garden for one and a half years.

“We had a very grown up conversation with (Manchester) City about Omar Berrada. When things got done we sorted it out very amicably. They could see why he wanted to take that challenge.

“You look at Pep and when he’s done with one of his footballers he doesn’t want them to sit in the garden for one and a half years.

“He doesn’t do that.

“That’s not the way the UK works, or the law works.

“Dan Ashworth is clearly one of the top sporting directors in the world.

“I have no doubt he is a very capable person.

“He is interested in Manchester United because it’s the biggest challenge at the biggest club in the world.

“It would be different at (Manchester) City because you’re maintaining a level.

“Here it is a significant rebuilding job.

“He would be a very good addition.

“He needs to decide if he is going to make that jump.

“We have had words with Newcastle United who would be disappointed.

“They have done really well since their new ownership.

“I understand why they would be disappointed but then you can’t criticise Dan because it’s a transient industry.

“You can understand why Dan would be interested because it’s the ultimate challenge.

“We’ll have to see how it unfolds.”

As Paul Barber makes clear to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, this is ABSOLUTELY how the law works!