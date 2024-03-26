Opinion

A surreal Newcastle United experience

Times have changed at Newcastle United.

Actually, no time more so than at the minute when NUFC aren’t playing.

This latest (March 2024) international break disrupting club football.

Now, it wasn’t actually very long ago when a Newcastle United international break saw your interest centred on whether Emil Krafth might get some minutes for Sweden, along with wondering if Martin Dubravka would be in goal for Slovakia.

As it happens, both these things have happened this month as well.

However, that isn’t where NUFC international interest has started and finished. Not now.

I sat down on Saturday night and watched England v Brazil.

As a Newcastle United fan, I had an interest where both teams were concerned.

A Newcastle player in both of the starting elevens and as it turned out, they were amongst the handful of best performers at Wembley.

I found this quite a surreal experience, yet so many Newcastle United fans now just seemingly taking it for granted.

Reality as well is that if not for injuries (story of our season), we would almost certainly have seen not just one Newcastle player turning out for each team at Wembley.

Joelinton has become a regular in the Brazil squad and I fancy would have at least got some minutes off the bench on Saturday, if not for his injury. Whilst for sure, I think we would have seen Kieran Trippier also on the pitch, even if not starting he would certainly have replaced the injured Kyle Walker on the right, or the woeful Ben Chilwell on the left.

This is where we are at now with Newcastle United, players starting for both England and Brazil and yet some people have so quickly just taken it for granted.

Just a couple of years into the new Newcastle United of ambition and a quality committed NUFC Head Coach, yet already such a difference.

Newcastle United now have the following England internationals in their playing squad – Anthony Gordon, Nick Pope, Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier. With the likes of Tino Livramento and Joe Willock well capable of following in their footsteps, along with potentially Elliot Anderson in the future.

With Bruno and Joelinton turning out for Brazil, record NUFC signing Alexander Isak with Sweden, whilst Sandro Tonali one of Italy’s brightest young international stars (until temporarily unavailable…).

Add in Sven Botman who surely would have been getting games for Holland by now if not for injury, plus of course Miguel Almiron a key player for Paraguay as well, as well as Fabian Schar and Switzerland – who could have forgot him…

This shows where Newcastle United have very quickly got to, in terms of the international appearances shining a light on NUFC.

It also hasn’t just been about ‘richest club in the world’ Newcastle United suddenly buying a load of ready made top internationals. Without the new ownership and especially Eddie Howe replacing Steve Bruce, do you honestly think that Callum Wilson would have played for England at the Qatar World Cup and Joelinton be playing for Brazil?

Not saying that they weren’t / aren’t good enough to be doing so BUT the state of Newcastle United in the Mike Ashley days meant those players weren’t going to reach their potential.

This season has been very frustrating for Newcastle United fans, in terms of what might have been, if not for the shocker that has been the ongoing list of unavailable players.

However, as outlined above, worth appreciating the quality we have got at St James’ Park now and we just need to do what we can in these remaining ten Premier League matches and start preparing for next season.

Newcastle United are still on the rise and these recent injury affected months have just been a bump in the road.