Opinion

A few thoughts on moving from St James’ Park

I have supported Newcastle United since 1957/58 season and at the age of 75, I’m one of the last men standing to see Newcastle United lift the Inter Cities Fairs Cup in Budapest.

I am writing in after seeing the article on The Mag on Friday, regarding whether the Newcastle United owners will extend St James’ Park, or move to a new location.

It has long been a touchy subject, understandably.

Whether to stay at St James’ Park or build a brand new stadium in the city centre, or close to it.

I have to say that for me, it is becoming more and more apparent that building a brand new much bigger capacity stadium, around 80,000 or so as mentioned in the article, is the solution.

A few reasons to back this up…

Obviously, the demand for season tickets and match by match tickets.

To help generate the extra finances which will help NUFC to deal with the restraints of financial fair play regulations.

Then of course, giving us the ability to compete with the major clubs in the Premier League.

I think the logistics and timescale to significantly expand St James’ Park won’t be feasible.

So now a case of the Newcastle City Council needing to stand side by side with the football

club.

Make a historic decision and help the club get the best possible site it needs for the new stadium.

If having the chance to build such a stadium, the gains for Newcastle United, the fans AND Newcastle City Council will be astronomical.