Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 3 Wolves 0

Saturday afternoon’s match ended Newcastle 3 Wolves 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is Dean Wilkins.

POSITIVES

Eddie Howe

He is the man with the plan.

Finally getting some kind of squad of players back together after over four months of near impossible circumstances to deal with.

Some shameful comments from certain fans attacking Eddie Howe in recent times,, totally embarrassing.

Even though the likes of Willock, Anderson and others still aren’t 100 per cent match fit, now he has a few options and doesn’t have to play a 17 year old every single match and every single minute pretty much, we all saw what the reality is.

Eddie Howe with the perfect tactics and showing with his starting eleven and substitutions how to take apart a very good quality opponent such as Wolves. They hadn’t lost away for three months and last two away games had stuffed Chelsea and Spurs.

It was Newcastle United who made Wolves look so average and Eddie Howe takes a massive chunk of the credit for that.

Bench Power

Speaking of options and returning players, getting some kind of squad together again.

As well as the obvious Tino for Trippier enforced sub, Eddie Howe able to bring on Barnes, Miley and Almiron meant that Newcastle United controlled the final stages, eventually getting a deserved third goal.

Coming off the bench, players such as Miley and Almiron especially, I thought looked far better and effective, as opposed to having had to play so many matches with so many injuries for Eddie Howe to cope with.

I think this for sure sums up just what overwhelming problems Eddie Howe has had to face. So often the starting eleven having picked itself game after game for months, including a 17 year old, plus in matches, including ones where Newcastle were leading (Chelsea, Man City etc), unable to make any positive substitutions to help see out the match, due to those on the bench so far below the quality of those on the pitch.

Fabian Schar

Correct me if I’m wrong, as I haven’t seen the TV replays as yet, just what I saw in the flesh at St James’ Park.

Anyway, what I think I saw was Fabian Schar instrumental in all three goals.

Pretty sure it was our Swiss maestro who played a great ball out of defence to set Gordon away, who ran to the edge of the box before putting in Bruno, his shot blocked by a defender but deflected into the air for Isak to head home the opener.

Then I am sure it was Schar again who hit a super low pass along the ground from the edge of his own box to one of our midfielders (Willock?) on the halfway line. It totally broke the Wolves press and whoever received the ball had loads of time to play in Murphy down the right, his excellent cross impossible to deal with in the rainy conditions and Gordon doubling the lead.

Then for absolutely sure it was Fabian Schar who got the assist for the last goal, a raking long ball setting Tino away for his first ever NUFC goal.

Honestly, I always start laughing when I think of how it summed up how clueless Steve Bruce was, he didn’t even rate Schar and even played midfielder Isaac Hayden ahead of him, as well as Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Fernandez etc etc.

NEGATIVES

Yet another injury

Just as we get other players returning, captain and key player Kieran Trippier limps off.

Hopefully it proves to be only a short-term thing and the fact that Trippier came straight off once he felt the injury, prevented anything worse by trying to play on. It obviously helped that NUFC were in control of the match with a 2-0 winning lead at the time.

Yes, we had an excellent replacement in Tino, who did really well. However, this season in particular has warned us never to be complacent, as we lost two left-backs to long-term injury in Burn and Targett within days of each other in the Autumn. So here’s hoping that Trippier makes a swift return AND Tino plays well during any absence for his teammate AND Livramento himself doesn’t follow on with an injury as well.

Why does it always rain on me?

A personal one this.

Winning the match was all important of course but sitting towards the front, so close to the pitch, left my as soaked as the players, as the rain poured down.

What might have been

In the pub after the match, the chat in our group of match-goers was all about what might have been this season?

If only Eddie Howe had needed to cope with five or six absent players on a regular basis lasting many months, rather than the double figures of absentees, many of them key players.

For me, yesterday was massive proof of just what a difference it makes when even a reasonable number of options are available and just how good Eddie Howe is, in putting a plan together to use them.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Saturday 2 March 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 14, Gordon 33, Livramento 90+2

Wolves:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 56% (37%) Newcastle 44% (63%)

Total shots were Wolves 12 (5) Newcastle 14 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Tim Robinson

Crowd: 52,206 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 52), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Miley 70), Murphy (Almiron 70), Gordon (Anderson 90+3), Isak (Barnes 70)

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

