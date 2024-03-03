Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0

Saturday night’s match ended Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is ‘Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…’:

After knocking Man City out of the League Cup in September with a team that saw a number of first teamers rested, what could possibly go wrong as we looked ahead?

By the time we came into another cup tie against the club facing 115 charges for breaching FFP regulations, the season had well and truly unravelled for Newcastle United.

POSITIVES

Fantastic Supporters

Almost 8,000 were at the Etihad cheering on the lads and as I sat watching on the BBC, that’s all you could hear.

They were extremely loud, from beginning to end, drowning out any pathetic attempts from the home supporters to provide their team with some vocal encouragement.

I’m supposing there weren’t many who parted with their hard earned cash and gave up their Saturday, seriously thinking we would progress to the semis, so hats off to all the lads and lasses who gave such vociferous support to the team, just like they do week in, week out, despite the challenges of late kick offs, a dysfunctional transport system and rescheduling at ridiculously short notice for the broadcasters.

We had a go (eventually)

I thought the second half was much better and the quadruple substitution on the hour gave us some fresh legs and a bit of impetus, which I’m hoping we can carry through until the end of the season.

Once in a blue moon

No, I don’t mean that dreadful song they blare out over the tannoy at the Emptihad, I’m referring to the sighting of young Lewis Hall in a black and white shirt in first team duties.

Alongside Miggy, Elliot Anderson and the other young Lewis (Miley), he was deployed in the 62nd minute, and did well. I’m hoping whatever has prevented Eddie from giving Lewis Hall game time since his arrival last year, is no longer an impediment as we head towards this season’s climax.

NEGATIVES

No silverware this season

Our elusive search for silverware goes on and that is painful, but over the past couple of seasons we’ve got to one cup final and two quarter finals, that is progress.

Add to the fact that our luck has been absolutely rotten, whether it be the cup draws themselves, dodgy VAR decisions or conceding late, late goals, we haven’t done that bad….

Beaten as soon as the draw was made?

This feels slightly contradictory insofar as up above I’m claiming as a positive the fact that we gave it a go in the second half, but I thought we were dreadful in the opening exchanges and it felt like we’d waved the white flag before a ball was kicked….

Something ain’t right

Tino Livramento was a no show after being constantly fouled last Monday (without any protection from the referee or linesman) and Sven Botman limped off yesterday on 83 minutes, which in his case probably explains a below par performance on the night and could be why he’s not looked like he’s been at the races since returning from his knee injury.

Add to this the fact that everyone looks knackered, you get the feeling that something ain’t quite right.

The bags that have developed under his eyes suggest Eddie hasn’t slept in weeks.

Quite how Anthony Gordon is seemingly out for up to seven months one day, whilst declared fit and raring to go the next, only to be substituted on the hour mark after looking jaded and ineffective, just doesn’t add up.

It feels like last night was a watershed moment. The car crash has been developing in front of our eyes for weeks, if not months, and it’s now finally unravelled.

Is this the time to wipe the slate clean and use what remains of this season to prepare for next? Hopefully the warm weather break will help…. HTL

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 16 March 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City:

Silva 13, 31

Possession was Man City 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were Man City 16 Newcastle 2

Shots on target were Man City 5 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 11 Newcastle 2

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Man City:

Dubravaka, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Botman (Krafth 83), Burn (Hall 62), Bruno, Longstaff (Miley 62), Willock (Anderson 62), Gordon (Almiron 62), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports