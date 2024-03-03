Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2

Monday night’s match ended Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

(not many)

Goals to Newcastle

At least we scored two very good goals in this game.

Both of the strikes, from Isak and Murphy, were classy. After hitting the net like that, it was a shame to be on the losing side.

If there is anything to take away from this fiasco, then let’s hope United do keep banging in goals like these.

Liv it up

Tino was a bright spark on a bleak night. He did really well from full-back and he tried to get forward.

More evidence, if it were needed, that he’s been a great signing and he’s got a big future.

Grandstand finish

At least we got it back to 3-2 and made it closer at the end of the game. With a little bit more time we could well have eked a 3-3, which would have put a different slant on things.

Sadly, it wasn’t to be.

NEGATIVES

More questions than answers

It was a bad night. One of our worst of the season.

That Chelsea side is beatable and we blew it, big time.

There are questions over Sean Longstaff’s form (is he fit?) and that of Sven Botman since his injury. Not to mention Almiron back to his frustrating worst.

Nowhere to really hide with this game. They had nine clear days to prepare and we were pretty terrible overall.

Then there is the manager, Eddie Howe. He must stay, of course, but there’s a growing concern with some fans feeling he’s too stubborn and needs a Plan B.

Nothing wrong with sticking to your principles and beliefs but the great managers adapt and have a variety of options to play.

Just look at how Klopp adapted when they were hit with injuries. Appreciate they have a far deeper squad than ours, but we don’t do anything different and the amount of goals we’re shipping is a total embarrassment.

Death and taxes

There’s something in the DNA of NUFC.

There seems to be this clutch of away grounds where we rarely do anything, it’s a almost like a hex.

Anfield. The Etihad. The Emirates. Stamford Bridge.

It’s a case of death, taxes and rarely / never getting anything at these places. The odd draw here and there, some wins about once a decade.

We haven’t won away at Chelsea since 2012.

There are perhaps a few too many players still there from the Ashley years and that’s no disrespect to those lads.

Everyone wants rapid change, but it’s going to take time.

That said, surely this summer the pace of change needs to be stepped up? Over to you Amanda Staveley.

New nightmares

There was a fresh series of injury setback on Monday.

Harvey Barnes was a big money buy and the bad news is that he’s now got a hamstring issue.

Anthony Gordon limping off was a disaster too. He’s pulled up just as England manager Gareth Southgate was there to take a look at him, only days after he gave an interview saying he rarely troubles the physios.

It’s a knee problem but it is now reported it may not keep him out for as long as feared but we have to wait and see how it settles down. He’s clearly going to miss at least a couple of games and he’s a big loss.

With other players still absent and Bruno still on the yellow card tightrope, it’s not the plain sailing we enjoyed this time last year.

*** Postscript – Monday Night Football on Sky Sports is rubbish. Nobody wants to play in this slot. They really need to do away with it.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 – Monday 11 March 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 43, Murphy 90

Chelsea:

Jackson 6, Palmer 57, Mudryk 76

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (42%) Newcastle 55% (58%)

Total shots were Chelsea 12 (7) Newcastle 11 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 8 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 0 (0) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn (Krafth 69), Longstaff, Bruno (White 81), Willock (Miley 80), Almiron (Anderson 69), Gordon (Murphy 36), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports